Leonard’s Palazzo: A Luxurious Venue For All Your Catering & Event Needs

Located in Great Neck, New York, Leonard’s Palazzo is known as a uniquely curated banquet hall ideal for hosting all kinds of special occasions and events — from weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, corporate and nonprofit events, anniversaries, sweet sixteens, and more — Leonard’s prides itself in providing an immersive and curated experience to fit every need and cultural background.

Featuring high ceilings, sparkling chandeliers, and a spacious dance floor, the palazzo’s ornate grand ballroom is the centerpiece of the venue — ample and elegant, it has a capacity to accommodate up to 500 guests — making it ideal for large events and groups.

The venue’s elegant decor and ample natural light also create a beautiful and welcoming atmosphere perfectly suited for photography sessions, holiday parties, and more.

Leonard’s Palazzo provides the perfect venue for all your event needs, from weddings, corporate events, parties, and more. (Image: via Mary Lee/Vision Times)

In addition to the grand ballroom, Leonard’s Palazzo also features several smaller rooms that can be used for more intimate events; these spaces are ideal for bridal showers, baby showers, and smaller wedding receptions.

A carefully curated experience

“I was brought on to the Leonard’s team in August 2013 to reinvent its business practices and change the culture of how they were running the property,” said General Manager Eric Redlich, who sat down with Vision Times for an exclusive interview.

Getting his start in the off-premise catering and restaurant business back in the 90s, Redlich shared how his expertise took him to Long Island. “I’ve had a very colorful career that ultimately connected me [with Leonard’s],” he said.

“Within 24 months, the business practice that we were implementing proved to be very successful, and the property started to get participation in various cultures and styles of events,” Redlich said, as he went on to describe what makes Leonard’s stand out from other venues.

Leonard’s Palazzo provides the perfect venue for all your event needs, from weddings, corporate events, parties, and more. (Image: Leonard’s Palazzo)

One of the standout features at Leonard’s is the team’s ability to provide an authentic and flexible catering experience to fit every budget and style, Redlich said.

“Our chefs come from a multiple of different cultures and ethnicities to cater to every type of guest: Indian, Pakistani, Korean, Chinese, African, Nigerian, Middle Eastern, etc,” he said, adding that one of the key elements to his team’s success is its ability to break down language barriers and connect with guests.

A taste of home

“We do a very good job in breaking down language barriers because we use liaisons to translate our guests’ wishes; and we work together to achieve them,” says Redlich.

The venue’s on-site catering is provided by Leonard’s own award-winning catering company. They offer a wide variety of delicious and beautifully presented dishes — from classic American cuisine to all kinds of exotic fare and cultural dishes from different backgrounds and walks of life. The catering team can also accommodate any dietary restrictions, including kosher and halal.

Leonard’s Palazzo provides the perfect venue for all your event needs, from weddings, corporate events, parties, and more. (Image: Leonard’s Palazzo)

“We provide everything down to the service, photography, atmosphere, beverage and tasting menus, etc,” he said, adding that, “We try our best to try and predict everything, except for the weather.”

With Chinese New Year coming up on Jan. 22 this year, Redlich said the venue has already booked a number of large corporations hoping to host authentic Chinese banquets in the next few months.

“The property is successful and so are our employees in their respective departments because we work together as a team to ensure all the events are a great success and exceed all our guests’ expectations,” he said.

A team effort

“We treat every job like it’s our first time doing it,” Redlich said, adding that, “We put a lot of time, effort and planning into it.”

Another feature that makes the team at Leonard’s standout is its ability to be flexible and accommodate guest lists of different sizes.

“Because we have 250 employees at Leonard’s, we’re able to handle and transfer guests to a larger room instead of canceling if their parties get too big,” Redlich said, underscoring how other venues commonly resort to cancellations when guest lists are large.

Always keeping in mind the health and safety of its employees and guests, Leonard’s is committed to providing top-notch service to customers from the Tri-State areas and beyond.

“We do a lot of work with people from all over: Connecticut, Maryland, Washington D.C., Florida, the West Coast, etc,” Redlich said, stressing how the venue strictly follows safety guidelines and recommendations put forth by the Nassau County Department of Health and the U.S. Center for Disease Control.

Leonard’s Palazzo provides the perfect venue for all your event needs, from weddings, corporate events, parties, and more. (Image: Leonard’s Palazzo)

The venue has even been featured in a number of acclaimed films and TV shows. “Leonard’s has been used for many film shoots including Robert Scorsese movies starring Al Pacino, Robert Deniro, etc,” Redlich said.

“A number of scenes from ‘The Irishman’ [one of Scorsese’ more recent films] were filmed here.”

Centrally located

Conveniently located just a short drive away from Manhattan, Leonard’s is easily accessible by car — with ample free parking available on site. It is also a short distance from the LIRR, which makes it accessible to guests coming from anywhere on Long Island, New York City, and the Tri-State area.

With its spacious ballroom, customizable packages, and delicious catering, the team at Leonard’s is sure to make your event a truly memorable one.

