Communist Party Forces Parents of Kindergarten Students To Sign Promise of Atheist Indoctrination

The Chinese Communist Party is forcing parents of kindergarten students to sign a document undertaking to indoctrinate their children with the Marxist theory of atheism as a condition for enrolment in school, reports a human rights website.

Bitter Winter published evidence of the practice on March 24, showing a paper written in Chinese and complete with the CCP’s official stamp with a title translated to Kindergarten Family Commitment Not to Believe In Religion.

The outlet says the practice targets Christian parents of kids aged 3-to-6-years-old in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, requiring them to vow to be “civilized families” who “do not believe in religion, do not participate in any religious activities, [and] do not teach religion to children.”

Notably, the CCP edict requires parents to undertake that both they and their children will stay away from Falun Gong meditation, the Party’s number one target of persecution since now-deceased former Chairman Jiang Zemin launched a Cultural Revolution-style campaign to eradicate the enormously popular practice on July 20, 1999.

The Party’s persecution against Falun Gong and its 100 million practitioners has been so severe that the communist regime has even resorted to the unprecedented torture form of live organ harvesting, a crime against humanity that eventually spread to Uyghur Muslims who are systematically persecuted in the Xinjiang region.

The Party document classifies Falun Gong as a “xiejiao (邪教) (‘wicked religion’),” a pretext Jiang relied on to launch the oppression despite the practice’s basis being Zhen-Shan-Ren (真善忍; Truth-Compassion-Tolerance) and having covenants that it’s always free to learn, remains decentralized with no temples or churches, does not get involved in politics, and requires practitioners to work on their character and improve their morality while contributing as normal members of society.

The pledge also demands parents both stay away from what the regime regards as “feudal superstition” and requires they undertake to inculcate the next generation with faith in Party Central’s version of “science,” socialist principles, and belief in the CCP itself.

Undermining faith as a system of social control

The award-winning book The Nine Commentaries On the Chinese Communist Party explains that undermining humanity’s faith in the divine has been a fundamental objective of the Communist Party and its Marxist-Leninism basis, especially in its century of rule over mainland China.

“All nations have historically believed in God. Precisely because of their belief in God and the karmic causality of good and evil, humans would restrain themselves and maintain the moral standard of society. The orthodox religions in the West, and Confucianism, Buddhism, and Taoism in the East, have all taught people that true happiness comes from having faith in the divine, worshipping heaven, being compassionate, cherishing what one has, being grateful for one’s blessings, and paying back others’ kindness,” Chapter 4 On How the Communist Party Opposes the Universe states.

The book continues, “A guiding premise of communism has been atheism — the belief that there is no Buddha, no Tao, no past lives, no afterlife, and no causal retribution. Therefore, communists in different countries have all told the poor and the lumpenproletariat that they do not need to believe in God, that they do not need to pay for what they do, and that they do not need to abide by laws and behave themselves. On the contrary, they tell them they should use trickery and violence to acquire wealth.”

In Chapter 8 On How the Chinese Communist Party Is an Evil Cult, the book explains how the practice of spreading atheism and undermining and eradicating religion is for the purposes of maintaining its illegitimate hold on power.

When explaining how the CCP has used similar kinds of pledges for decades as a way of controlling the masses, authors stated, “After establishing its regime, the CCP forced minority nationalities to pledge allegiance to the communist leadership, compromising the rich and colorful ethnic culture they had established.”

The book continues, “The CCP promotes atheism and claims that religion is the opiate of the people. It used its power to crush all religions in China, and then it deified itself, giving absolute rule of the country to the CCP cult.”

“At the same time that the CCP sabotaged religion it also destroyed traditional culture. It claimed that tradition, morality, and ethics were feudalistic, superstitious, and reactionary, eradicating them in the name of revolution,” it added.