Shen Yun Takes Center Stage at Lincoln Center For An Unforgettable Artistic Experience

NEW YORK, New York — Shen Yun Performing Arts, the world’s leading Classical Chinese dance and music company, made a remarkable debut with its first sold-out weekend in New York City’s prestigious Lincoln Center — with audiences raving about the performance’s gravity-defying acrobatics, vibrant costumes, and musical artistry.

Since its inception in 2006, Shen Yun has grown to form eight equally-sized troupes that tour and perform around the world simultaneously — showcasing a brand new production each year.

‘Fascinating and wonderful’

Marilyn Margon, a retired healthcare professional working in ambulatory care and outpatient care, told reporters on April 7 that she enjoyed the performance very much, and loved being able to enjoy the “spiritual aspect” of the show.

“I liked it very much; the dancing was fantastic and very expressive,” Margon said, adding, “The dancers are very talented and the spiritual and social aspect was very exciting. It’s fascinating and wonderful, and I enjoyed it tremendously.”

Marilyn Margon, a retired healthcare professional, attended Shen Yun’s performance in Lincoln Center on April 7, 2023. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

Through the seamless integration of classical Chinese dance, ethnic and folk dancing, ancient legends, contemporary narratives, and a live orchestra, Shen Yun takes the audience on a breathtaking journey through time and space spanning 5,000 years of ancient Chinese culture and civilization.

“In a way, you’re learning something too, culturally,” Margon added.

When asked about what stood out to her the most about the performances, she said, “I loved it all, it was fantastic and breathtaking. The show was very expressive — you get the storylines, cultural and artistic background of the dancers. And it is all terrific. I am loving it.”

“The costumes were beautiful and the dancers are fabulous to see as they whirl around,” she said, adding, “Everything was very well done and fantastic.”

‘Visually spectacular and very beautiful’

Joanna Hanglow, a business secretary working in Manhattan who attended the show on April 7, said the show was “wonderful and fantastic,” and made special note of the female dancers’ costumes.

“I thought it was wonderful and fantastic, and I loved the women’s costumes,” said Hanglow, adding that she thought “the flowy [dresses] with the colors, and the movement with the way they danced was visually spectacular and very beautiful.”

Hanglow’s theater companion Ryan Golden, a retired train conductor and railroad worker, said the shoe was “very entertaining, humorous at times, and the colors and costumes were amazing and fantastic.”

Joanna Hanglow, a business secretary, and Ryan Golden, a railroad conductor, attended Shen Yun’s performance in Lincoln Center on April 7, 2023. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“I thought it was amazing how talented and in tune with each other [the dancers] are; the choreography was fantastic as well, and I thought it was great,” he added.

When asked about which portion of the show stood out the most, Golden said he appreciated being able to learn about authentic Chinese culture and values outside of China.

“It’s nice too for Shen Yun to bring a culture that isn’t as well known to us here in New York,” Golden said, adding that he appreciated the opportunity to “learn about traditional Chinese culture prior to communism.”

Shen Yun’s performances aim to not only entertain, but also educate audiences on important social and political issues, while providing a unique perspective on the human spirit and the importance of not taking certain freedoms for granted.

“It was very well done, very tastefully done, not overwrought, and it was brought about in a theatrical way that you could actually enjoy as entertainment,” added Hanglow.

‘Loved the costumes and color combinations’

Maria Corsaro, a radiology physician, told reporters on April 7 that she loved being able to see Shen Yun in action, and especially enjoyed the integration of the backdrop that gave the illusion of the performers transporting in and out of different worlds.

“I loved that there’s an explanation [from the emcees] to give you some background so it’s very helpful for people to learn about what they’re watching,” said Corsaro.

Yen Yen Hyi, a hospital administrator, and Maria Corsaro, a radiology physician, attended Shen Yun’s performance in Lincoln Center on April 7, 2023. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

When asked about whether she had a favorite aspect of the show, Corsaro said, “I loved the costumes, the color combinations, they’re really beautiful,” adding, “I loved the background and animations that made it look like the dancers were going in and out of the screen.”

Shen Yun’s use of a high-tech integrative, digital backdrop brings scenes from different dynasties, celestial realms, and ethnic regions to life; the show is also guided by two emcees who explain each segment in both English and Chinese — making it more accessible to a wider audience.

“I loved the backdrop, seeing the snow on the mountains, it’s so beautiful and unique to see; I loved it,” added Corsaro.

Corsaro’s theater companion, Yen Yen Hyi, a hospital administrator, said she loved how “in sync” the dancers were and appreciated the storylines that transported audiences to a different time in ancient China.

“All the dancing was coordinated very well; they’re very much in sync, and I loved seeing the storylines — especially the one about the Monkey King,” said Hyi, adding that she also loved the integration of the live orchestra during the show.

Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music performance, bringing to life 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture and heritage to audiences across the globe. (Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

Shen Yun’s award-winning dancers and acrobats are accompanied by a live orchestra that blends classical Western and Chinese instruments to create a unique and harmonious soundscape. The result is a beautiful fusion of sound that takes the audience on a journey through the history and culture of China — with music ranging from classical to traditional folk style.

“The use of the orchestra with live music really compliments the dancing,” added Hyi.

‘[Shen Yun’s] music calms the body and mind’

Thomas Sullivan, a real estate investor based in New York, attended Shen Yun’s performance on April 8, telling reporters that the show was “beautiful, artistic, creative, and thought-provoking.”

“We love it, it’s perfect,” he said, adding, “Getting to explore ancient Chinese culture was beautiful, artistic, creative, and thought-provoking.” Sullivan also made note of the performance’s music and live orchestra.

“The music is beautiful, it’s very soothing and it calms the body and mind. The show is just spectacular.”

When asked about what he thought of the dancers’ incredible skills and gravity-defying choreography, Sullivan said he loved being able to see and experience “ancient Chinese culture,” adding how the beauty of traditional arts should be “celebrated and appreciated.”

“The dancing was absolutely beautiful. And you can really see how other dancers have learned from Classical Chinese dance.”

‘Wish I could bring my students to see it’

Cristina Roman, a teacher’s assistant for the Board of Education in New Jersey, shared with reporters on April 8 that she thought the show was “absolutely beautiful.”

“I like experiencing another culture,” said Roman, highlighting how as a teacher she believes it important for her students to learn about the value of hard work and discipline.

Cristina Roman and her friend of 49 years, Teresa Yulfo, came all the way from Pennsylvania to see Shen Yun’s performance in Lincoln Center on April 8, 2023. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“It was really wonderful to see the discipline and hard work that it requires; it’s something that we all need,” she said, adding, “If you work really really hard at something, you end up with a beautiful product.”

“I wish I could bring [my students] here on a class trip because there’s nothing like being here in person and being able to experience the dancers, the energy, and the feelings.”

Roman, who drove all the way from Pennsylvania with her friend Teresa, said she knew she just “had to come and see the show.”

“We couldn’t miss out on this experience,” she added.

Shen Yun will perform in Lincoln Center through Sunday, April 16.

