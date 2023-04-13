Vision Times
Ukraine Recaptures Bakhmut Train Station in Fierce Defense of City

Leo Timm
By Leo Timm
Published: April 13, 2023
A railway station destroyed due to hostilities on December 3, 2022 in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Russian troops have been trying to take Bakhmut for several months. Ukrainian soldiers hold the defense of the city, where the fiercest clashes take place. (Image: Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

A day after the Russian army and Wagner mercenaries secured two train stations in the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian defenders managed to retake the station lying on the west side of the north-south rail line.

At the same time, the Ukrainians held onto their last pocket east of the railway, and retook one block to the north of it, as reported on April 13 by European YouTube channel Weeb Union, which covers daily updates on the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Bakhmut is roughly divided into thirds along the Bakhmutova river to the east and the rail line in the west. Ukraine still holds the western third of the city, having lost the center to rapid Russian advances over approximately the last week.

The city occupies a strategic point in the Donbass regional front, which is a focal point of the war for both sides.