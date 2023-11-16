Discover Gastronomic Delights at Troutbeck Estate’s Dining Room

Published with permission from LuxuryWeb.com

Nestled in the quaint town of Amenia, New York, just under two hours’ scenic drive from our home, lies a hidden culinary gem — the Troutbeck Estate Dining Room. This revelation came to us through Connecticut friends who insisted, “You must eat there!” Their recommendation led us to this charming spot near the Connecticut border.

The dining room, part of the Troutbeck Estate Hotel, operates under the culinary expertise of Michelin-starred Executive Chef Gabe McMackin. Chef McMackin, known for his tenure at Brooklyn’s Finch, brings an ethos of simplicity and elegance to Troutbeck. Joining him are Chef de Cuisine Vincent ‘Vinny’ Gilberti and Sous-Chef Carlos, along with a talented Pastry Chef whose creations deserve a special mention later.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/Luxury Web)

Their culinary philosophy hinges on ‘zero miles’ – a commitment to utilizing locally sourced ingredients. This approach is evident in the ever-evolving menu, showcasing daily specialties alongside a less publicized but highly recommended chef’s or tasting menu. These menus reflect a trend among chefs like McMackin, who are reinventing classic cooking with fresh, local, and seasonal produce, complemented by international flavors and artful plating for a feast that’s as much a visual as it is a gustatory delight.

Reservations for this exquisite dining experience can be made via the hotel’s main number. The restaurant’s website offers a glimpse into their culinary offerings, but the ever-changing nature of the menu makes each visit a unique surprise.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/Luxury Web)

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER For the best of our weekly content！ There is something wrong, please try again later By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , and to receive messages from Vision Times. SIGN UP Success You are now signed up for our newsletter Success Check your email to complete sign up

Our own experiences spanned two dinners, both featuring the tasting menu. The first night, under Chef Vinny’s direction, surprised us with eight outstanding courses, a testament to his creativity and ambition. The following evening, led by Carlos, offered a more concise but equally delightful five-course meal.

A standout staff member, waitress Barbara, not only possesses extensive menu knowledge but also an exceptional palate for wine pairings. Her expertise ensures a perfectly curated dining experience, where even repeated dishes are given a fresh twist.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/Luxury Web)

Our gastronomic journey began with delicate Tiny Sea Kist Oysters, followed by a light yet flavorful Chilled Asparagus Soup. The Sourdough Focaccia, served with Whipped Ricotta and Lemon, was a highlight, as was the artistic salad featuring a medley of spring vegetables. The in-house Garganelli Pasta, Maine Lobster, and the succulent Pork Filet continued to impress.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/Luxury Web)

No culinary expedition is complete without desserts — a chocolate mille feuille and a Pavlova that rivaled the best of Parisian confectioneries.

Our second evening’s menu was equally captivating, starting with a crudo of locally farmed trout, followed by a vibrant salad, grilled Branzino, sous vide Beef Sirloin, and a carefully curated cheese plate. The meal concluded with an olive oil cake and homemade gelato, a fitting end to a remarkable dining experience.

Troutbeck’s dining room is a testament to the rising quality of cuisine in New York State, a region rapidly evolving beyond its fast-food and chain eatery roots to embrace fine dining even in its quieter corners.

Visit LuxuryWeb.com to see the original article, and more.

Troutbeck Estate Dining Room

515 Leedsville Rd, Amenia, New York, 12501

Tel: (845) 789-1555

troutbeck.com/eat-drink/