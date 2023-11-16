Elyon College: Pioneering Educational Excellence Through Inclusivity and Innovation

BROOKLYN, New York — With a commitment to welcoming students from all walks of life and educational backgrounds to further their academic and professional aspirations, Elyon College stands out among the myriad of institutions in the region.

Chartered in 2012 and based in Brooklyn, New York, Elyon College is a private institution built with the goal of challenging and supporting individuals in developing their full potential to contribute not only in the workforce, but to their communities at large. As a multicultural hub of learning and growth, Elyon College stands as a testament to the belief that every individual, regardless of cultural or social background, has the capacity to acquire new skills and achieve greatness.

(Image: Vision Times Staff)

In order to take a closer look at the school’s many offerings and highlights, Elyon College faculty members sat down with Vision Times to discuss what sets them apart. With a focus on creating a nurturing environment that promotes growth and innovation, the school offers a plethora of courses in accounting, finance, Judaic studies, and more.

“You always need a good accountant to run a business and, most importantly, you need a human being — a human brain — to do the calculations, merge the technology, and computerize the data. This is done in a school like ours,” said Moshe Fundo, Career Counselor, at Elyon College.

(Image: Vision Times Staff)

Innovative and specialized programs

With academic offerings tailored to meet the needs of both traditional and non-traditional learners, Elyon College’s curriculum includes:

Bachelor of Science in Judaic Studies: This 120-credit program offers concentrations in Accounting & Business, and Education — each designed to foster business and leadership skills in an increasingly globalized world.

Associate of Science Degree in Judaic Studies: A comprehensive 60-credit program that provides a foundational understanding of Judaic principles and teachings.

Certificate in Judaic Studies: A 36-credit program perfect for those looking to gain a basic understanding of Judaic studies.

AAS Degree in Accounting & Business Technology: This 60-credit program combines the latest in business technology with essential accounting skills that go beyond traditional tax models. It also offers a fast-tracked curriculum to assist students who wish to pursue a career in accounting to become certified public accountants (CPA).



This 60-credit program combines the latest in business technology with essential accounting skills that go beyond traditional tax models. It also offers a fast-tracked curriculum to assist students who wish to pursue a career in accounting to become certified public accountants (CPA). Certificate in Accounting & Business Technology: A 36-credit certificate that equips students with key competencies in business, finance, and accounting technologies like Quickbooks and bookkeeping software.

Accreditation and global recognition

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER For the best of our weekly content！ There is something wrong, please try again later By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , and to receive messages from Vision Times. SIGN UP Success You are now signed up for our newsletter Success Check your email to complete sign up

Elyon College is more than a private institution; it has established itself as a globally recognized academic hub. Registered by the New York State Department of Education and accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET), the college holds a prestigious position in the educational landscape. In addition, it is authorized under Federal law to enroll and assist international students — further enhancing its reputation as a diverse and cosmopolitan educational hub.

Elyon College Career Counselor Moshe Fundo sat down with Vision Times to share what sets the school apart from other institutions in the region. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“If you want to get ahead and make progress, we are here to help you accomplish that in the most efficient, affordable — and in an inclusive and supportive environment,” said Fundo.

At Elyon College, the approach to education also extends beyond a traditional classroom setting. The college mentors, guides, and supports its students at every stage of their academic journey through peer support, networking, and financial aid.

(Image: Vision Times Staff)

“We provide the basic fundamental skills in operating computers like Microsoft Excel, Access, Quickbooks, etc; our graduates are very skilled and handy to provide general office support. [This way], they can really rest assured that they’re going to find jobs in an office setting, providing help to the company,” adds Fundo.

Preparing for a brighter future

The institution’s holistic approach to education focuses not only on academic excellence but also on personal development and contribution to diverse community members who hail from different cultural and social backgrounds. With a robust faculty that supports its students’ educational and professional journeys, teachers at Elyon College extend beyond traditional lecturing and act as mentors who actively engage and support their students’ professional careers even after graduation.

Elyon College Associate Dean of Students and Academic Affairs, Margie Nussbaum, sat down with Vision Times to share what sets the school apart from other institutions in the region. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“We really look forward to greeting and servicing members of the Chinese community,” said Margie Nussbaum, Associate Dean of Students and Academic Affairs at Elyon College. “We feel that we have a lot in common and cultural similarities, so we feel like this relationship will be a win-win situation and prospect for both the community and the college.”

When asked about what sets the college apart from other academic institutions in the area, Nussbaum said, “We work really hard to help every student reach his or her potential so that when they graduate they really are prepared for the profession, and for the life that they’ve worked so hard for.”

(Image: Vision Times Staff)

“We make every effort not to let our students slip through the cracks by providing specialized, smaller class settings, as well as a [peer mentor/tutor program] to assist students who require more assistance. That’s the big difference between having a class of 30 students compared to a class of 300 students,” explained Nussbaum.

Unique support systems and resources

With an understanding of its students’ diverse backgrounds and financial situations, Elyon College also provides:

One-on-one academic advice and counseling: Personalized guidance from experienced educators and advisors.

Peer tutoring and remedial support: To ensure no student is left behind in their academic journey.

Comprehensive library and computer lab facilities: Featuring a vast collection of resources and state-of-the-art technology.

Open admissions policy

Elyon College practices an open admissions policy, welcoming students of all ages, races, religions, creeds, disabilities, national origins, genders, or orientations. The admissions process at the college includes a personal interview, an essay submission, and may require ASSET or COMPASS exam scores, depending on individual assessments.

(Image: Vision Times Staff)

This commitment also extends beyond the classroom at Elyon College. With a focus on guiding students through their academic paths, the school offers credit transfers and course recommendations to expedite their journey towards graduation and career success.

For students facing academic challenges, the dedicated staff at Elyon College work closely to develop and implement effective action plans to ensure every student has all the tools they need to not just survive, but truly thrive in whichever field they choose.

(Image: Vision Times Staff)

Join Elyon College

At Elyon College, education extends beyond traditional teaching; it’s about equipping each individual with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-changing business landscape. The college extends a warm invitation to all members of the Asian-American community to become part of its vibrant learning haven — a place where dreams are nurtured, tangible skills are acquired, and potential is fully unlocked.

Prospective students and interested parties are encouraged to learn more about Elyon College and start their journey to success by visiting the college’s official website here.

Elyon College

1400 West 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11204

Tel: (718) 259-5600

Fax: (718) 259-8024

Email: [email protected]