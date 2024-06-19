California Wildfire Scorches 12,000 Acres, Forcing Evacuations

As of Sunday, June 16, a wildfire that broke out northwest of Los Angeles necessitated the evacuation of over 1,000 people from a popular outdoor recreation area and burned over 12,000 acres, authorities said.

Some 400 firefighters armed with 70 firetrucks and two bulldozers are battling the Post fire, which is just 2 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The affected area is south of Gorman, California, about 60 miles (96.5 km) northwest of Los Angeles.

The fire, which started Saturday afternoon, is moving to the southeast, toward Pyramid Lake, Cal Fire said.

Some 1,200 people have been evacuated from the Hungry Valley recreation area.

That zone has been a renowned trail for motorcycles and off-road vehicles. Since the fire broke out, two structures have been destroyed so far.

Efforts to contain the California wildfire were hampered by high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds, Cal Fire reported.

Water-dropping aircraft are working to stop further progress of the fire, while firefighters are constructing perimeter fire lines, to try to get the blaze under more control.

Reuters contributed to this report.