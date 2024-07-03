‘Breaking with the Communist Party in my heart is not enough’: Statements From the Tuidang Movement (June 2024)

​​The Tuidang movement, started in November 2004, encourages Chinese around the world to renounce their oaths made to lay down their lives for communism when they joined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or its affiliated youth organizations. Over the past two decades, hundreds of millions of people have given their assumed or real names to voice their separation from the CCP, the single most deadly regime in human history. Here, Vision Times presents some recent statements from those who have quit the Party, translated from the Chinese.

‘I won’t follow it into hell’: A Chinese veteran quits the CCP (June 30, 2024)

I joined the Young Pioneers as a child. Later, when I grew up, I became a soldier and joined the Communist Youth League and the Communist Party. Back then, I was full of idealistic motivation. Looking back, it’s really laughable! I was tricked for so long. I finally see the CCP’s true colors: nothing they say matches what they do; they talk about benevolence and morality, but all their deeds are malevolent and debased. They suppress goodness and promote evil, and go so far as to harvest organs from living people. That’s what the Chinese Communist Party is! They have committed every thinkable evil!

I wish to withdraw from all the Party’s evil organizations; I won’t follow it into hell!

— Nan Xingyun (南幸运), Bazhou, Hebei Province

‘Communism is driving the moral decay of Chinese society’ (June 28, 2024)

The main reason the Communist Party government commits boundless evils is its evil ideology: atheism and materialism. The main reason for the boundless evils committed by the Communist Party government is that its ideology itself — materialism and atheism — is evil. They don’t believe in gods, Buddha, or retribution for good and evil; all that matters are its immediate interests. This is driving the moral decay of Chinese society.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER For the best of our weekly content！ There is something wrong, please try again later By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , and to receive messages from Vision Times. SIGN UP Success You are now signed up for our newsletter Success Check your email to complete sign up

I’ve traveled abroad and seen temples and churches everywhere, and many people are religious, leading to better social morality than in China. Among my ancestors were those who left home to be Daoist priests, and my elders at home recalled how during the Republic of China era [before the communist takeover], many in our village believed in various religions, and social mores were better than they are now. Even in hard times, there were kind people who would spare a meal for others. I never believed in communism or liked the Communist Party. I’ve met many Communist Party members but haven’t seen many good ones.

I declare my withdrawal from the League and Pioneers.

— Zhao Xiaohao (赵小浩), China

‘Breaking with the Party in my heart is not enough’ (June 24, 2024)

I, Gao Lei (alias), from Heilongjiang, joined the Young Pioneers and the Communist Youth League when I was in school. In recent years, after reading the “Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party” [an editorial series published in 2004 expounding the nature of the CCP], I finally realized that simply breaking with the Party in my heart is not enough; I must openly sever my ties to it. Therefore, I declare my withdrawal from the Young Pioneers and the Communist Youth League that I joined in the past, retracting the oaths I made in ignorance and against my will, thus erasing the mark of the beast.

— Gao Lei (高磊), Heilongjiang Province

A car with a placard promoting the Tuidang movement to quit the Communist Party is seen in Flushing, New York, on Nov. 19, 2023. (Image: Dajiyuan)

A retired cadre quits the CCP (June 23, 2024)

I am a retired cadre who transitioned to work in a town government after serving in the military. I was also responsible for implementing the one-child policy in the town. The CCP has been deceiving the people for too long and people no longer believe its lies. I declare my withdrawal from the evil CCP.

— Wei Luoxing (魏洛兴), mainland China

A Chinese millennial learns about the Tiananmen Square massacre (June 6, 2024)

I was born two years after the June 4th, 1989 Tiananmen massacre. When I was young, I knew nothing about this event and thought I was living in a peaceful and happy country, believing that the Communist Party was good. As I grew older, I read some magazines and saw a brief mention of “quelling the political turmoil in Beijing” in a section reviewing major events since the “founding of the country [i.e. the communist takeover],” but I didn’t pay much attention to it at the time.

It wasn’t until I came across the book “Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party” that I learned about the massacre at Tiananmen. The book also introduced me to the horrifying crimes of the Khmer Rouge, supported by the CCP, and the dreadful name of Pol Pot for the first time! Later, when I bypassed the Great Firewall, I more directly learned of the numerous atrocities committed by the Communist Party. Although the first few years of Xi Jinping’s rule gave me some optimistic illusions about the CCP, the three years of the pandemic and witnessing Xi Jinping’s regressive actions and various negative events in society made me fully realize the evil nature of the CCP, its leaders, and communist ideology! I hereby declare my permanent withdrawal from the CCP organizations!

— Meng Qingli (孟庆利) of mainland China quits the Youth League and Young Pioneers

I have recognized the evil of the Communist Party. Both my father and I have been persecuted by this malicious party. Now, I am withdrawing from all its organizations, and any oaths I was misled into making in the past are now null and void! I sincerely hope that the Chinese people can soon free themselves from the CCP’s persecution. Thank you, Tuidang website!

— Wei Feng (威风) of mainland China quits the Party, League, and Pioneers

‘Never forget June 4th!’ (June 4, 2024)

Today marks the 35th anniversary of the June 4th Tiananmen Square massacre [in Beijing]. However, the evil Chinese Communist Party continues to cover up the truth, refuse to admit its crimes, and enforce strict censorship on the internet, prohibiting anyone from mentioning its atrocities!

No matter how the CCP tries to conceal it, I will never forget the June 4th massacre! Never forget June 4th! Heaven will destroy the CCP!

— Li Wei (李卫) of Beijing quits the Young Pioneers