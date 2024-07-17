Trump Undeterred Following Assassination Attempt, Forges Ahead in White House Bid

Having survived an assassination attempt and a number of legal issues, Donald Trump, 78, is forging ahead with his White House bid and announced his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, at this week’s Republican Party National Convention in Milwaukee.

According to the most recent Ipsos/Reuters poll released on July 16, Trump is the favorite to win this November’s general election by two percentage points, however other polls show Biden and Trump in a near dead heat.

According to a poll conducted by Morning Consult an expected bump in polling numbers for the former president following his assassination attempt has not materialized.

Of the 2,045 registered voters polled, 46 percent said they would vote for Trump while 45 percent said they would choose Biden.

At the convention on Monday, while Vance greeted and shook hands with delegates, Trump was walled off from his supporters by a noticeably increased security detail.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER For the best of our weekly content！ There is something wrong, please try again later By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , and to receive messages from Vision Times. SIGN UP Success You are now signed up for our newsletter Success Check your email to complete sign up

Instead of handshakes and personal greetings, Trump chose to offer fist bumps from a distance instead.

It’s a stark new reality for Trump after a gunman, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, opened fire on the president, injuring his ear and killing one spectator and critically injuring two others.

READ MORE:

Iranian assassination plot

According to an exclusive report by CNN, the attempt on Trump’s life came as U.S. intelligence reports allege that there is an Iranian plot to assassinate Trump.

The White House has declined to comment on the allegations but did say that there were no indications that Crooks had any foreign or domestic accomplices.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials say the accusations are “unsubstantiated and malicious,” Reuters reported.

Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said, “As we have said many times, we have been tracking Iranian threats against former Trump administration officials for years, dating back to the last administration. These threats arise from Iran’s desire to seek revenge for the killing of Qassem Soleimani. We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority.”

A U.S. intelligence official said that after learning of the increased threat, the National Security Council contacted the Secret Service, prompting them to increase Trump’s security detail.

In a statement by Iran’s mission to the United Nations, obtained by Reuters, Iran said, “From the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trump is a criminal who must be prosecuted and punished in a court of law for ordering the assassination of General Soleimani. Iran has chosen the legal path to bring him to justice.”

READ MORE:

Key endorsements

Meanwhile, following the attempt on his life, Trump received some key endorsements, most notably from tech tycoon, Elon Musk.

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk posted to his social media platform X immediately after the shooting.

Musk followed up his endorsement with a substantial donation to a pro-Trump super pac, pledging to give $45 million a month to the organization ahead of the general election.

The cash infusion could help Trump’s fundraising surpass that of the Biden campaign in what is turning out to be the most expensive presidential election in American history.

Other big donors to the super pac include Palantir’s Joe Lonsdale and crypto billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. However, their donations were substantially less than what Musk has pledged. Lonsdale gave $1 million while the Winklevoss twins each gave $250,000.

According to the most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission, the super political action committee raised $8.8 million in the second quarter this year, and deployed $7.8 million. The organization had less than $1 million on hand at the beginning of July.

Other large donations include $1 million each from Douglas Leone of Sequoia Capital and Florida restaurateur James Liautaud.

In addition, Citadel’s Ken Griffin and Paul Singer, founder of Elliott Investment Management and prior critics of the former president, met with Trump to discuss donating, however neither man has made a commitment.