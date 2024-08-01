A Knight’s Auberge: Discover Opulence, Fine Cuisine at Palazzo Vittoriosa in Malta

Published with permission from LuxuryWeb Magazine

Crossing the Grand Harbor from Valletta on a Maltese daghajsa, a traditional high-prowed fishing boat, set the tone for an extraordinary experience. As we neared the quay, a pair of heralds, a drummer, and a trumpeter in renaissance attire awaited us, ready to guide us to the Colacchio neighborhood in Birgu.

This area, once home to many of the Knights of Malta’s auberges (communal residences), is now where you’ll find Palazzo Vittoriosa, Malta’s premier luxury rental, where we were to dine.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

This historic building, originally an auberge for the Medieval Knights of St. John, is constructed from Malta’s iconic honey-colored limestone. Completely renovated, it now stands as a luxurious property, considered the finest place to stay on the island. The palazzo can accommodate up to seven guests if reserved exclusively, allowing full access to its impressive amenities.

Exceptional amenities

The entire building is fully air-conditioned, with elevator access to all rooms and suites across its floors. The rooftop entertainment deck features a pool and an adjoining jacuzzi, offering breathtaking views of the Grand Harbor, Valletta, and the Mediterranean.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

Inside, a three-story atrium serves as the living-room area, complete with a large fireplace. There’s also an exercise room equipped with state-of-the-art machines.

The formal dining room on the second floor, adjacent to a library, is served by a ground-floor kitchen equipped with professional stoves and equipment, ideal for preparing elaborate meals. Our dinner was catered by a Belgian private chef whose modern, dazzling cuisine left a lasting impression.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

Luxurious suites

Each suite is furnished with king or queen-sized beds, an extensive pillow menu, and crisp Belgian sheets. The Chandelier Suite, often featured in interior design magazines, boasts an 18-foot high ceiling, a sculptured free-standing staircase leading to a private walk-in wardrobe, and an en-suite bathroom with a double walk-in rain shower and a 4-person jacuzzi.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

The Loft Suite combines architectural elegance with stunning artwork. Hidden behind the bed is a bathroom with a huge walk-in double rain shower and a 2-person jacuzzi. The suite also includes large chairs for relaxing or watching TV, a work desk, a large smart TV, and WiFi.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

The Garigor Suite is named for its majestic stone spiral staircase (garigor in the local dialect), adorned with centuries-old graffiti and a private glass-floored balcony overlooking the living-room area. This suite features warm colors, rich fabrics, and a blend of contemporary and antique restored furniture. Its bathroom includes a large 4-person jacuzzi.

Palazzo Vittoriosa exemplifies luxury at its finest, offering an unforgettable stay in a setting steeped in history and elegance.

Palazzo Vittoriosa

54-56 Hilda Tabone Street,

BRG 1257, Vittoriosa, Malta

Tel: +356 2137 0830

[email protected]

Visit LuxuryWeb Magazine to see the original article and more.