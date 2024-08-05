How to Make Mediterranean-Style Stuffed Tomatoes & Peppers: A Timeless Classic

Published with permission from LuxuryWeb Magazine

Almost every cuisine from the Mediterranean region boasts a version of stuffed tomatoes and peppers. Typically, these dishes feature hollowed ripe tomatoes and bell peppers, usually green or yellow, filled with a mixture of meat, rice, and herbs, then baked in a tray with tomato sauce.

Stuffed vegetables — whether peppers, vine leaves, tomatoes, or zucchini — hold a special place in Mediterranean cooking. There are generally two versions based on the sauce used: one uses tomato sauce to keep the vegetables and stuffing moist, while the other uses an egg-lemon sauce, more common in Greek and Turkish cuisines.

Vine leaves stuffed with meat and intended to be eaten immediately often feature the egg-lemon sauce, while those stuffed with rice, pine nuts, and herbs, intended for storage or canning, use an olive oil and lemon sauce.

Rooted in history

In Greece, the combination of oven-baked tomatoes and peppers is called “yemista” (γεμιστά), meaning filled or stuffed. I recall my teenage years, balancing a large tray of yemista my mother asked me to take to the local bakery to be cooked in their oven, as our home oven wasn’t large enough to accommodate the oversized baking pan.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

When making stuffed peppers or tomatoes, I prefer to cook the meat, rice, and herbs beforehand. This ensures the mixture is fully cooked and reduces the risk of undercooked meat. Additionally, I peel and quarter large russet potatoes, placing them in the spaces between the tomatoes and peppers. They absorb the juices from the vegetables and tomato sauce while cooking.

Ingredients

Vegetables:

4 large beefsteak tomatoes

4 sweet bell peppers

2-3 large russet potatoes

Meat and Rice Filling:

Extra virgin olive oil, divided per instructions

1 onion, finely diced

Diced tops of peppers, if not used to cover the stuffing

½ cup tomato bits from the hollowed tomatoes

3-4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

¾ lb. chopped beef

¾ cup short-grain rice

2 tbsp. pine nuts

½ cup vegetable broth

¼ cup beef broth

¼ cup dry white wine

½ tsp sugar

1 tsp dried oregano

2 cups finely chopped fresh herbs (parsley, cilantro, dill, or a mix)

Sea salt and black pepper

Tomato Sauce:

1 large beefsteak tomato, chopped

½ cup vegetable stock or water

½ tsp salt

1 large clove garlic

1 tsp oregano

Store-bought pizza sauce (optional for convenience)

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

Method

Preheat oven to 400˚F. Slice the tops off the tomatoes and peppers, noting which top belongs to each vegetable for better presentation when baking. Scoop out the flesh and seeds from the tomatoes, finely chop the flesh, and set aside with the juices. Slice the tops off the peppers, remove the seeds and membranes, rinse and drain. If the tops are not used to cover the stuffing, chop and add them to the filling mixture.

Heat a large skillet and add ¼ cup olive oil and the onion. Reduce heat to medium-low and sauté the onion for 8-10 minutes until soft and golden. Add garlic, chopped meat, and rice, stirring for 4-5 minutes until the meat is browned and the rice begins to turn translucent.

Add the chopped tomato flesh, fresh herbs, chopped pepper tops (if not used for covering), vegetable and beef stock, wine, sugar, salt, and pepper. Simmer, covered, for 5-7 minutes until the rice has absorbed most of the liquid but still has a bite. Mix in the pine nuts, ensuring the filling is juicy. Add water or stock if necessary to maintain moisture.

For the sauce, blend the tomato, stock, salt, garlic, and oregano in a food processor until smooth.

Fill the tomatoes and peppers with the meat and rice mixture, leaving space for expansion. Cover with their corresponding tops if using and place them in a baking tray along with the potato wedges. Season the potatoes with sea salt and black pepper. Pour the tomato puree over everything, followed by ¾ cup of olive oil. Cover with foil and bake for 45 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for another 45 minutes until the potatoes are fork-tender.

Yemista should be enjoyed warm and taste even better the next day.

