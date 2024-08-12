Delight Your Guests With This Greek Classic: Fried Zucchini and Homemade Scordalia

Published with permission from LuxuryWeb Magazine

This recipe for fried zucchini rounds comes from my mother’s hand-written recipe notebook, dated 1938, when she was a newlywed homemaker in Athens, Greece. It’s a cherished family dish that has stood the test of time as a delightful Greek appetizer.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

Method:

Start by cutting 4 medium zucchinis into thin rounds. Place the rounds on a paper towel and sprinkle with salt to draw out excess moisture. Prepare a bowl with flour and another with a 50/50 mixture of milk and water. Add a small amount of baking powder (about 1/4 teaspoon) to the flour. Heat vegetable oil in a deep frying pan. Dip each zucchini round into the flour, ensuring it’s completely coated, then dust off the excess flour. Next, dip the floured round into the milk and water mixture, followed by another dip in the flour. Immediately drop the zucchini rounds into the hot oil and fry until the coating starts to turn golden. Use a slotted spoon to remove the rounds from the oil and place them on a paper towel to drain any excess oil.

The result should be perfectly crispy zucchini rounds, ready to serve with a classic Greek dip.

Scordalia Sauce

Scordalia is a traditional Greek dip made with garlic and mashed potatoes, offering a bold and garlicky complement to the fried zucchini. The key to a great scordalia is not to be shy with the garlic; its sharp flavor is meant to stand out against the creamy potato base.

Ingredients:

4 medium Russet or Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and diced

6 large garlic cloves, minced or pressed

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup water

4 tbsp lemon juice or red wine vinegar

1 tsp sea salt, or to taste

Pinch of cracked black pepper

Extra olive oil, for garnish

Fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook the potatoes until they are fork-tender. Drain the potatoes and return them to the pot. Add the water, minced garlic, salt, and cracked black pepper to the pot with the potatoes, then start mashing. Gradually add the olive oil and vinegar or lemon juice in small amounts, ensuring each addition is fully incorporated before adding more. Mash and blend until the mixture is smooth and all the ingredients are well combined. Transfer the scordalia to a serving dish, garnish with fresh parsley, and drizzle with extra olive oil.

This dip pairs beautifully with fried zucchini, fresh vegetables, or spears of pita bread.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

Editor’s Note:

A classic Athenian dish to enjoy alongside scordalia, especially with a glass of white wine, is desalted, battered, and deep-fried bacalao (codfish). This dish remains a staple in working-class Greek tavernas and is also served in upscale restaurants in Plaka, the oldest neighborhood around the Acropolis. On a recent visit, I dined at Taverna Saita on Kidathineon Street, where I indulged in bacalao, scordalia, and retsina, and was not disappointed.

Visit LuxuryWeb.com to see the original article, and more.