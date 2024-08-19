Philippines on High Alert Following Clash With Chinese Ship in South China Sea

The already fraught relationship between China and the Philippines took a dramatic turn on Aug. 18 when ships from both countries collided in the disputed South China Sea.

The incident, which occurred at 3:24 AM local time on Monday, has escalated tensions in one of the world’s most contested maritime regions. Both nations have issued conflicting accounts of the collision, with each blaming the other for the early morning altercation near Sabina Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

The incident

The collision happened approximately 140 kilometers (about 87 miles) west of the Philippine island of Palawan close to Sabina Shoal, an area within the Spratly Islands. This region, which is claimed by China, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam, has been a longstanding flashpoint for territorial disputes.

While the Spratlys are more than 1,300 kilometers (about 807 miles) away from China’s Hainan Island, Beijing asserts its claim over almost the entire South China Sea, a stance that has been repeatedly contested by its neighbors.

China’s Coast Guard spokesperson, Gan Yu, accused the Philippines of deliberately entering the waters around the disputed atoll and colliding with a Chinese vessel. “The China Coast Guard took control measures against the Philippine vessels in accordance with the law,” said Gan as he doubled down on the Filipino vessel being the culprit.

(A Philippine flag flutters from BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated Philippine Navy ship that has been aground since 1999 and became a Philippine military detachment on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea March 29, 2014. (Image: REUTERS/Erik De Castro/File Photo)

However, Manila’s National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea provided a starkly different account. According to their statement, it was the Chinese vessels that conducted “unlawful and aggressive maneuvers” near the shoal, which led to the collision and caused damage to two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ships. The confrontation, as described by Manila, resulted in significant structural damage to the PCG vessels Cape Engano and Bagacay.

“The PCG stands firm in its responsibility to ensure the safety and security of our maritime domain while addressing any threats to our national interests,” the task force declared, reinforcing the Philippines’ commitment to defending its territorial waters.

Rising tensions

The incident at Sabina Shoal is not an isolated event but part of a broader pattern of rising tensions between China and the Philippines. Just two weeks before this collision, an air incident involving military aircraft from both nations near Scarborough Shoal — another disputed area in the South China Sea — took place.

To further complicate matters, after a tense standoff with the Philippines, Scarborough Shoal has been under Chinese control since 2012, further fueling animosity between the two countries.

This also isn’t the first time China has used aggressive tactics to assert its claims in the South China Sea. In recent years, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has built artificial islands, installed military infrastructure, and frequently engaged in confrontations with other nations’ vessels — all aimed at solidifying its presence and control over these contested waters.

A Philippine coast guard ship moves past a Chinese coast guard ship in the South China Sea on April 23, 2023. (Image: Ted ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)

These actions have not only strained relations with the Philippines, but also with other Southeast Asian countries and the broader international community. Neighboring countries, as well as the U.S., have raised concerns over the regional stability of one of the world’s busiest and most strategic maritime corridors.

In July, both China and the Philippines claimed to have reached a “provisional agreement” regarding the Second Thomas Shoal — another contentious area where altercations have frequently occurred. This agreement, which followed a series of confrontations over resupply missions to Filipino sailors stationed on a grounded navy ship, was in place since 1999.

Environmental concerns

The strategic significance of Sabina Shoal cannot be understated. The Philippine Coast Guard had previously deployed one of its key patrol ships — the BRP Teresa Magbanua — to the area in April after Filipino scientists discovered submerged piles of crushed corals in the shallows.

This discovery raised alarms in Manila, with concerns that China might be planning to construct a structure on the atoll. The presence of crushed corals is often considered a precursor to such activities, as it can signal dredging operations that are typically followed by land reclamation.

China’s strategic interest in the South China Sea is well-documented, with the region serving as a crucial gateway for global shipping lanes. Furthermore, the area is believed to be rich in oil and natural gas reserves, making it a highly coveted prize for the nations involved in the territorial disputes.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard’s decision to send ships to resupply personnel stationed on Flat Island — part of the Spratly chain — also reflects Manila’s determination to maintain its presence in the contested waters. The collision at Sabina Shoal, however, underscores the risks involved in such missions, as both countries continue to assert their claims with increasing aggression.

Broader implications

The ongoing conflict in the South China Sea has far-reaching implications, not only for the countries directly involved but also for regional stability and international maritime law. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled in 2016 that China’s claims to almost the entire South China Sea, based on its so-called nine-dash line, were without merit. Still, Beijing has consistently rejected the ruling and continued to assert its dominance in the region through both military and civilian means.

For the Philippines, the collision at Sabina Shoal is a stark reminder of the challenges it faces in defending its maritime boundaries against a much larger and more powerful neighbor. The incident also highlights the limitations of diplomatic agreements and the potential for such confrontations to escalate into more serious conflicts.

Meanwhile, Washington has repeatedly conducted freedom of navigation operations in the area to challenge China’s territorial claims, while regional alliances, such as ASEAN, have expressed unease over Beijing’s disregard for international law — particularly the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration.