Discovering the Hidden Luxury of Gamirasu: A Unique Stay in Cappadocia

Nestled in the heart of Cappadocia, Gamirasu is a luxury cave hotel that serves as the perfect gateway for exploring this ancient region. Located in Ayvali, this unique property is not just a place to stay but an experience steeped in history. The name “Gamirasu” is derived from the Coptic tradition, representing the four archangels — Gabriel, Michael, Raphael, and Suriel.

The hotel is the realization of İbrahim Baştutan’s lifelong dream. A local businessman who began his career as a young boy selling melons, İbrahim envisioned creating a luxury hotel unlike any other in the region, and it’s clear he succeeded.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

Gamirasu is a blend of ancient cave dwellings and traditional stone houses, carefully restored and expanded over time. The rooms were once monk cells carved into soft volcanic rock known as “tufa.” The hotel continues to grow, and during our stay, we witnessed the completion of a beautiful garden swimming pool surrounded by fragrant roses and vibrant flowers.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

Our stay was in the Hittite Suite, a cave dating back to 1200 BCE. The room’s original form was respected during its restoration, and while it has modern luxuries like a Jacuzzi and glass-enclosed shower, the tufa ensures the temperature stays between 17-20°C year-round. The suite also features a working fireplace, perfect for those who enjoy the comforting aroma of burning wood. Plush bathrobes, slippers, a minibar, and free Wi-Fi are just a few of the 5-star amenities provided.

Outside the suite, we enjoyed a small balcony where we could relax with breakfast or an evening drink. One charming feature was the millstone door—though now replaced by a more convenient wood and glass door, the ancient stone remains a part of the suite’s entrance.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

The Byzantine King Suite is a standout at Gamirasu, located next to a thousand-year-old cave church. This 1,700-square-foot suite is beautifully appointed with handcrafted furniture and Anatolian carpets. Large windows open to a balcony with breathtaking views of the valley, while the private bathroom includes a sauna and a pool-style Jacuzzi. Each room at Gamirasu is unique in size, design, and furnishings, making every stay a one-of-a-kind experience.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

For ease, an elevator was installed in 2013 to assist guests from the garden to the reception. The reception, common room, and restaurant are situated about twenty steep steps above the garden, with suites and luxury rooms further up the cliff, accessible by additional staircases. For those who prefer to avoid stairs, garden-level lodging offers both cave rooms and Ottoman-era buildings.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

The hotel’s restaurant focuses on locally sourced, often organic produce, overseen by a master chef who specializes in Cappadocian and Ottoman cuisine. During our stay, we opted for the six-course table d’hôte menu, featuring traditional Ottoman dishes. Each dish was a delightful showcase of local ingredients, from fresh soups to flavorful meze, all served with exceptional Turkish hospitality.

The hotel’s wine list includes Turkish and international selections, but we chose the traditional drinks of ayran (a yogurt-based beverage) and apple tea, perfectly complementing the meal.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

Breakfast at Gamirasu is a lavish affair, featuring an open buffet of fresh fruits, cheeses, Turkish delights, and local delicacies such as kaymak (clotted cream) and freshly baked breads. One of the chef’s specialties is menemen, a hearty dish of vegetables and eggs cooked to perfection, which we highly recommend.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

For guests seeking relaxation, a professional masseuse is available, as well as yoga and massage services led by experts in alternative medicine. Both the owner, İbrahim Baştutan, and the General Manager were present throughout our stay, ensuring that every guest had an unforgettable experience.

Getting to Gamirasu is easy, with daily flights available from Istanbul, Ankara, and other major cities to Kayseri or Nevşehir. From the airport, local operators provide transport to the hotel, as well as organized tours, balloon rides, and guided excursions. We arranged our trip through Peerless Turkey Designers, whose knowledgeable guides enhanced our experience with their insights into Cappadocia’s rich history.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

During our tours, our guide Ersin Görkem shared his love of local music, playing the saz—a traditional four-stringed instrument. The highlight of our trip was undoubtedly the hot-air balloon ride over Cappadocia’s fairy chimneys at dawn, a magical experience worth every early morning minute.

For those looking for a truly unique and luxurious experience in the heart of Cappadocia, Gamirasu Cave Hotel offers not just comfort, but an immersion into the region’s rich history and traditions.

Gamirasu

Ayvali Köyü Ürgüp

Nevşehir 50400

Turkey

Tel: (90.384) 3415825

(90.384) 3545815

Fax: (90.384) 3417487

Email: [email protected]

www.gamirasu.com