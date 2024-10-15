Scope on FNCE 2024: Nutritional Innovation to Transform Global Health

This year’s Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo (FNCE), which was held from Oct. 5-8 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, brought together the world’s largest gathering of food and nutrition professionals. Hosted by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, attendees included registered dietitians, nutrition researchers, policymakers, and healthcare providers. The FNCE also featured leading discussions on public health, nutrition science, and cutting-edge wellness trends.

The expo also showcased a variety of innovative products, services, and technologies to offer professionals a prime opportunity for networking and exploring the latest advancements in nutrition. Here were some of the standouts:

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Lifeway

Lifeway Foods, a leading U.S. supplier of kefir, was founded in 1986. Under CEO Julie Smolyansky, Lifeway has expanded internationally, offering a variety of probiotic dairy products, including kefir, soft cheeses, and Lifeway Oat, a probiotic oat beverage. Lifeway’s success reflects the growing consumer interest in probiotic-rich foods.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

P-nuff Crunch

Founded in 2015 by Dr. Juan Salinas, P-nuff Crunch is a plant-based, protein-packed snack made from peanuts, navy beans, and rice. After securing a deal with Mark Cuban on Shark Tank, P-nuff Crunch saw a 1000 percent sales increase. It is now available in major retailers and offers flavors like barbecue and cheddar jalapeño.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Cahokia Rice

Cahokia Rice is a high-protein, non-GMO rice grown in Southern Illinois, containing 53% more protein than traditional rice. This nutrient-rich option is ideal for individuals managing blood sugar levels, with a low glycemic index of 41. Available in brown and white long-grain varieties, Cahokia supports sustainable farming practices.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Undercover Snacks

Undercover Snacks, founded by Diana Levy in 2016, offers gluten-free, chocolate-covered quinoa crisps. Inspired by Levy’s search for celiac-friendly snacks for her daughters, Undercover Snacks has grown into a major player, supplying around 20,000 stores, including Whole Foods and Walmart, and has partnered with United Airlines.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

OLIPOP

OLIPOP is a soda alternative created to support gut health, containing prebiotics, plant fibers, and botanicals. Launched in 2018, OLIPOP has gained significant traction with flavors reminiscent of classic sodas. The brand has expanded to over 25,000 U.S. stores and has attracted celebrity investors like Gwyneth Paltrow.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

ResBiotic

ResBiotic focuses on developing probiotics and supplements for lung and gut health. Their flagship product, resB Lung Support, targets the gut-lung axis, promoting respiratory health. ResBiotic’s products are backed by clinical trials, offering supplements that reduce lung inflammation and support overall immune health.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Fay

Fay is a nutrition counseling startup that connects patients with registered dietitians (RDs) for personalized nutrition therapy, often covered by insurance. Founded in 2022, Fay handles the administrative side of running a practice, allowing dietitians to focus on patient care. The platform is rapidly expanding, offering services for a wide range of diet-related conditions.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Step One Foods

Founded by cardiologist Dr. Elizabeth Klodas, Step One Foods produces clinically formulated products to help lower cholesterol naturally. Their snacks, such as bars and oatmeal, are rich in heart-healthy nutrients like fiber and omega-3s. Step One Foods advocates for managing heart disease through nutrition rather than relying solely on medication.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Actual Veggies

Actual Veggies, founded in 2020, specializes in plant-based burgers made entirely from whole vegetables, grains, and spices. Their vibrant offerings, like the Black Burger and Green Burger, showcase the natural flavors of fresh produce, offering a healthier, oil-free alternative to highly processed meat substitutes.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Aker BioMarine

Aker BioMarine, a Norwegian biotech company, focuses on krill-based products for human health and aquaculture. They are known for Superba krill oil, rich in omega-3s, and their sustainable harvesting methods in the Antarctic. Aker BioMarine is expanding into algae-based products for brain health.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

ProT Gold

ProT Gold is a liquid collagen protein supplement designed for rapid absorption and healing support, particularly for wounds and post-surgery recovery. It provides 17 grams of protein per ounce and is clinically proven to accelerate wound healing, making it a popular choice in medical settings.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Sunsweet

Sunsweet Growers is the world’s largest handler of dried tree fruits, particularly prunes. Established in 1917, Sunsweet processes over 50,000 tons of prunes annually. The company is known for its sustainability practices and innovative products like PlumSweets, a chocolate-covered prune snack.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

KiZE Bar

KiZE Bar, founded by Jeff Ragan, is a mission-driven company producing energy bars made from clean, simple ingredients. Beyond providing nutritious snacks, KiZE is deeply involved in charitable initiatives, supporting the homeless and contributing to international causes like Hope House in Haiti.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Chobani

Founded in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, Chobani revolutionized the U.S. yogurt market with its Greek-style yogurt. The company has since expanded into plant-based drinks and dairy-free options, while also maintaining a strong commitment to social impact through charitable efforts and refugee employment.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Orgain

Orgain was founded in 2008 by Dr. Andrew Abraham, a cancer survivor, who sought to create clean, nutritious meal replacements. Today, Orgain is a leader in organic protein shakes, powders, and bars, focusing on health-conscious consumers and people with medical needs. In 2022, Nestlé Health Science acquired a majority stake in the company.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

ProLon

ProLon offers a Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD) program developed by Dr. Valter Longo to provide the benefits of fasting while allowing limited food intake. The five-day program promotes cellular rejuvenation and fat loss while preserving muscle mass, offering an alternative for those seeking the benefits of fasting without full food restriction.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Wilde

Wilde Brands, founded by Jason Wright, is known for its protein-packed chips made from chicken breast, egg whites, and bone broth. These grain-free, gluten-free snacks are available in flavors like Buffalo Chicken and Chicken & Waffles, offering a healthier alternative to traditional chips.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Safe Catch

Safe Catch tests every fish for mercury levels before packaging, ensuring the lowest mercury content in seafood products like tuna and salmon. Founded by Sean Wittenberg and Bryan Boches, Safe Catch was born out of a personal mission to combat mercury contamination in seafood.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

NOW Foods

NOW Foods is a family-owned company offering over 1,400 natural products, from supplements to essential oils. Known for its commitment to quality and sustainability, NOW has been a trusted name in the health food industry since 1968, with products available in over 50 countries.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Eggland’s Best

Eggland’s Best produces nutritionally superior eggs through its proprietary all-vegetarian feed. Their eggs contain more omega-3s, vitamin D, and other nutrients than regular eggs, making them a popular choice for health-conscious consumers since the brand’s launch in 1992.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Trimona Foods

Trimona Foods produces Bulgarian-style yogurt made from organic, grass-fed milk. The yogurt is rich in probiotics and contains A2 protein, which is easier to digest. Trimona recently launched a line of superfood yogurts, combining probiotics with ingredients like matcha and turmeric.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Tomorrow’s Nutrition

Tomorrow’s Nutrition specializes in clinically backed supplements like Sunfiber, a soluble prebiotic fiber that supports gut health without causing bloating. The company is committed to providing science-based products that address digestive health, stress management, and overall wellness.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Regular Girl

Regular Girl offers a blend of prebiotic fiber and probiotics to support digestive health, formulated specifically for women. The tasteless, low-FODMAP supplement can be mixed into food or drinks, promoting regular digestion and maintaining a healthy gut balance.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Schär

Schär has been a leader in gluten-free products for over 40 years. The company produces a wide range of gluten-free foods, from bread to pasta, using carefully sourced ingredients to ensure safety for those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivities.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Honey Smoked Fish Co.

Honey Smoked Fish Co. is known for its marinated, hot-smoked salmon, produced using honey-coated hickory wood. Their sustainable farming practices and high omega-3 content make their salmon a healthy, flavorful choice, available fresh and never frozen.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Bio-K+

Bio-K+ is a biotech company specializing in clinically researched probiotics aimed at supporting gut and immune health. Their products contain proprietary strains of bacteria, and their supplements are available in drinkable and capsule forms to meet a variety of health needs.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Zesty Z

Zesty Z is a Mediterranean-inspired snack brand that started with a za’atar condiment and expanded into snacks like popcorn and pita chips. Drawing from co-founder Alexander Harik’s Lebanese heritage, Zesty Z emphasizes bold flavors and healthier snacking options.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Global Health Products

Global Health Products specializes in nutritional supplements for clinical settings, offering products like LiquaCel® liquid protein and FiberCel® powdered fiber. Their supplements are tailored for patients recovering from surgery or managing chronic health conditions.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

FNCE 2024 continued to highlight how innovative companies like these are transforming global health through nutrition-focused products, making it a must-attend event for anyone involved in the field.

With reporting by May Song.