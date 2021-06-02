White House Rumored to Be Looking for Exit Strategy on Fauci After FOIA Emails

The Biden administration may be looking for a way to part with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) boss Anthony Fauci after more than 3,000 pages of emails, some of which contain stark contradictions on Fauci’s response to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, were released to the public under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Senior Editor of website Human Events, Jack Posobiec, tweeted on June 2 that according to an unnamed White House official, the administration was “actively discussing an exit strategy for Dr Anthony Fauci following the release of his emails yesterday.”

White House staff are actively discussing an exit strategy for Dr Anthony Fauci following the release of his emails yesterday, per WH official — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 2, 2021

On June 1, BuzzFeed published 3,234 pages of Fauci’s emails obtained through FOIA procedures in an article titled Anthony Fauci’s Emails Reveal The Pressure That Fell On One Man, which lauded the Director’s media stardom when the pandemic first began and attempted to focus on alleged conflicts between Fauci and Donald Trump.

In one heavily redacted March 5, 2020 email chain between Fauci and NIH Adjunct Investigator, Joshua Gordon, Fauci advocated for counselling a rabbi to cancel services at his place of worship, asking if local authorities are conducting contact tracing.

In a curious contradiction, four days later Fauci gave the green light to 2020 Election campaign rallies and cruise ships.

Fauci Recommended Canceling Religious 'Services' March 5, Okayed Campaign Rallies, Cruise Ships for Healthy 4 Days After pic.twitter.com/s8oGJjr24W — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) June 2, 2021

In a Feb. 5 email to Sylvia Burwell, President of American University and former HHS Secretary, Fauci, who has repeatedly advocated for wearing two masks. plainly said wearing cloth masks as a prevention measure was nonsense, “Masks are really for infected people to prevent them from spreading infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection.”

“The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material.”

“I do not recommend you wear a mask, particularly since you are going to a very low risk location,” concludes Fauci.

Two months later, on April 16, Fauci wrote in an email requesting his advice by Raymond DuBois, Dean of Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina, that he would keep a mask wearing policy at the hospital voluntary, but encourage staff to wear them nonetheless.

Fauci says in released emails to a professor of medicine, masks “are not really effective.” pic.twitter.com/v4OnP6HC7f — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) June 2, 2021

The Washington Post also acquired 866 pages of Fauci emails for their own article similarly themed to BuzzFeed’s. Perhaps the one that stood out most prominently was a March 28, 2020 exchange with George Gao, head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a March 27, 2020 article published in Washington-based Science Magazine praising the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) alleged suppression of the pandemic, Gao went on record criticizing the U.S.’s decision to not require mandatory masking, “The big mistake in the U.S. and Europe, in my opinion, is that people aren’t wearing masks.”

According to the Washington Post, Gao emailed Fauci the next day to pander to the NIAID Director’s sympathies regarding the critical statements, “I saw the Science interview, how could I say such a word ‘big mistake’ about others? That was journalist’s wording. Hope you understand,” said Gao.

Washington Post spun the exchange between two of the CCP and the United States’ leading health officials as if the most prominent member of America’s Coronavirus Task Force had done a good deed, “And even as Trump ratcheted up attacks on China for not containing the virus after it was first discovered there, Fauci sought to maintain ties with Gao, a well-regarded Chinese scientific leader — and Gao with him.”

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg also reached out to Fauci to let him know “we’re building a Coronavirus information Hub” that had “two goals,”

“Make sure people can get authoritative information from reliable sources;” and “Encourage people to practice social distance and give people ideas for doing this using internet tools.”

Zuckerberg asked Fauci to record a video that could be posted on the hub, “because people trust and want to hear from our experts rather than just a bunch of agencies and political leaders,” suggesting the best format was Q&A.

Fauci said he thought the idea was “terrific,” adding “we need to reach as many people as possible and convince them to take mitigation strategies seriously or things will get much, much worse.”

Perhaps the loudest voice publicly calling for Fauci’s scalp is Sen. Ron Paul (R-Ky), who tweeted on June 2, “Told you #firefauci,” and “Can’t wait to see the media try to spin the Fauci FOIA emails.”

Can’t wait to see the media try to spin the Fauci FOIA emails. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 2, 2021

In a May 25 interview with Real America’s Voice, Paul was asked if he thought Fauci committed perjury when he testified before Congress on May 12 “The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Paul replied to the question, “Absolutely, he lied to the American people. There was gain of function research going on with Dr. Shi Zhengli at the Wuhan Institute.”

“In her paper, she actually thanked Dr. Fauci and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is a part of National Institutes of Health (NIH) that Dr. Fauci runs.”

“It’s listed at the end of the paper. This paper was funded by NIAID research and it lists a ten digit number that identifies the research money she got from the United States.”

“Was it gain of function?” Paul asked rhetorically before answering, “Well it took a SARS virus, which is a coronavirus, that’s 15 times more deadly than COVID, and it added to it S protein, which is something in the surface of it, to make it more easily infectious to epithelial cells for the respiratory tract. That to me is gain of function.”

.@RandPaul is absolutely going in on Dr. Fauci, claims he committed perjury during his recent testimony before Congresspic.twitter.com/AH8QZi2Qd9 — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) May 25, 2021

Late April reports by various investigative outlets found conflicts of interest were rampant between those who sought to discredit the Wuhan lab leak theory as a conspiracy theory and gain of function research grants with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, several of which were funded by Fauci’s NIAID.

On March 19, 2020, Erik Nilsen, co-founder and CEO of Texas-based Bio Signal Technologies sent Fauci a 5-page email in a very large font, sharing first hand information about the outbreak in China such as how 5 million Wuhan citizens left the city before the CCP initiated a notoriously-strict total lockdown.

Nilsen said those 5 million citizens scattered to more than 13,000 cities across the country.

The CEO said his WeChat account was blocked by the CCP’s internet control scheme for three days in late February and that he was confident the Party stopped counting deaths after Jan. 7, “They’ve been adding fabricated data daily to show (to save face) the world and their own people an impressive flattening of the China outbreak curve.”

“The data posted by China is not only garbage, it has misled the world into a false sense of security,” he told Fauci.

Nilsen continued, “I want to emphasize that I do not believe China intentionally did this to harm the world. I sincerely believe it was done for saving-face reasons. Saving face is possibly the most powerful motivating force in China.”

“it is the key to understanding how most Chinese think and why they do what they do. China wanted the world to believe that their Herculean quarantining efforts contained the outbreak. However, I don’t think this is true, even after spraying billions of gallons of ‘Clorox’ all the country.”

“The number of body bags my contacts told me about about, even after short 15-minutes walk to/from grocery stores in one city during CCP-authorized time slots, suggest the number of deaths is several orders of magnitude larger than what China’s posted data indicates,” said Nilsen.

The CCP still claims it has only suffered slightly more than 4,200 casualties from COVID-19 in its population of 1.4 billion.

Fauci only forwarded the email to Robert Eisinger with the words “Too long for me to read.”

The CEO of Bio-Signal Technologies, Erik Nilsen, emailed Dr. Fauci with likely information on coronavirus, in 2020



Fauci responded: "Too long for me to read."



(Pages 2003-2009) https://t.co/v3Z8aP1qz8



(Obtained by BuzzFeed News via FOIA) pic.twitter.com/I9fo5cLEX4 — Jacob Bliss (@jacobmbliss) June 2, 2021