Pfizer CEO Warns of Vaccine-Resistant COVID-19 Variants

According to Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, a vaccine-resistant variant of the COVID-19 virus will eventually emerge. His statement comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Pfizer vaccine and ended its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) classification.

“Every time that the variant appears in the world, our scientists are getting their hands around it… They are researching to see if this variant can escape the protection of our vaccine. We haven’t identified any yet but we believe that it is likely that one day, one of them will emerge,” Bourla told Fox News.

Pfizer CEO added that the company has established a process that allows it to manufacture a variant-specific vaccine within 95 days of identifying the strain.

The efficacy of Pfizer vaccines has been questioned recently. A study by Mayo Clinic raised concerns about the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines against the Delta variant. The study discovered that the Pfizer vaccine only had an efficacy rate of 42 percent in July, a month when the Delta variant was dominant in America.

Similar worries have been raised in Israel, a country that leads the world in vaccinating citizens. Israel has even begun to offer a third dose of vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is the most commonly administered one in the country. In July, a report submitted to the nation’s Ministry of Health stated that people who were vaccinated early on might not be protected from the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

In a press briefing on Aug. 18, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said that they were seeing “concerning evidence of waning vaccine effectiveness over time and against the Delta variant.”

The CDC director cited international reports which suggested an “increased risk of severe disease” among individuals who were vaccinated early on. To maximize vaccine-induced protection, Walensky said that the CDC will have Americans receive booster shots beginning in September. “Our plan is to protect the American people and to stay ahead of this virus,” she said.

Superspreaders and mutations

Some people are concerned that relying solely on vaccinations might worsen the pandemic by allowing new COVID-19 mutations to emerge.

In an article for American Thinker, Pandra Sellvanov points to the example of Marek’s disease that affects chickens. One of the deadliest diseases in the world, 100 percent of unvaccinated chickens die within 10 days of contracting the infection. Even Ebola, which is thought to be the most dangerous disease affecting human beings, has at least a 10 percent survival rate.

Sellvanov cites a study that found that injecting chickens with vaccines to protect them from Marek’s disease created an even bigger problem. The virus mutated in a manner that made it more dangerous; it began killing off the birds at a faster rate.

“There are perfect vaccines, like the polio, smallpox, and measles vaccines. These vaccines confer lifelong immunity with no need for boosters and no danger of infection or transmission. The COVID vaccines are leaky vaccines, like flu vaccines. They confer limited immunity, do not block infection or transmission, and need regular boosters. Leaky vaccines set up a constant mutation in the viruses they protect against because viruses evolve to get around vaccines,” the article states.

Sellvanov says that though vaccinated chickens rarely die, they do spread the disease to unvaccinated birds. It’s similar to how human beings vaccinated against COVID-19 can spread it to other unvaccinated people.

A preprint paper published by the Oxford University Clinical Research Group on Aug. 10 showed that vaccinated individuals were carrying 251 times the load of COVID-19 viruses in their nostrils when compared to unvaccinated individuals. Vaccinated people may turn into presymptomatic superspreaders.

According to an article at The Defender, the paper explains a “key piece of the puzzle” as to why the Delta variant is spreading so rapidly despite nations seeing higher vaccinations. Fully vaccinated are participating as COVID-19 patients and acting as powerful Typhoid Mary-style super-spreaders of the infection.”

In a recent podcast at The Whistleblower Newsroom, Dr. Peter McCullough, who is certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular diseases, and clinical lipidology, stated that once a society gets 25 percent of its population vaccinated against a virus, it is likely that a resistant variant of the virus will eventually emerge.

“That [theory] makes sense… Just like an antibiotic, once we get to a certain percentage of coverage with an antibiotic, we’ll allow a resistant bacteria to move forward,” McCullough said.