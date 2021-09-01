In China, “Xi Jinping Thought” Now Compulsory Learning for Students in Primary Schools to Graduate Programs

As part of the Chinese Communist Party’s sweeping education reforms “Xi Jinping Thought” has been incorporated into curriculums for grade school students to graduate students.

The intent is to extend the Communist Party’s personality cult to children as young as seven and to grow a new generation of patriots loyal to the Party.

China’s education ministry has said it will incorporate Xi’s loosely defined ideology into the national curriculum at the start of the new school year on Wednesday, September 1.

According to a government notice concerning the new curriculum primary school teachers must now, “plant the seeds of loving the party, the country and socialism in young hearts.”

New school books now brandish quotes by the president along with images of his smiling face with chapters detailing the achievements of China’s civilization and the Communist Party’s role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and poverty alleviation among other things.

One text book reads, “Grandpa Xi Jinping is very busy with work, but no matter how busy he is, he still joins our activities and cares about our growth.”

Another reads, “The relationship between the party and the law is a fundamental issue. If it is handled well, the rule of law will prosper, the party will prosper, the country will prosper; if it is not handled well, the rule of law will fail, the party will fail, the country will fail.”

“Patriotism, the deepest and most enduring emotion in the human world, is the source of a person’s virtue and merit.” reads another.

“Xi’s Thought” includes 14 principles that were enshrined in the Chinese constitution during the 2018 legislative meeting that also abolished term limits and established a way for Xi to rule indefinitely.

The 14 principles include ensuring Chinese Communist Party leadership over all forms of work in China as well as the continuation of “comprehensive deepening of reforms.”

Principle 12 promotes the one country, two systems for Hong Kong and Macau but also aims for “complete national reunification” and to follow the One-China policy.

The principles also include a provision to establish “a common destiny between Chinese people and other people around the world with a ‘peaceful international environment.’”

The reforms come as part of a wider campaign to fight what the Party considers corrupting influences on its youth, from video games to foreign education resources.

China has long indoctrinated its school children with patriotism and political education but the new curriculum appears to be more about promoting a cult of Xi and instilling a stronger sense of nationalism within the Chinese people than anything else.