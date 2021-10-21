Henan Girl Dies After Vaccination; Her Petitioning Mother Is Arrested and Allegedly Beaten

A 12-year-old girl in Henan province, China, Li Boyi, died 18 days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The girl’s mother, Jiang Yanhong, believed that the vaccine was the direct cause of her daughter’s death and asked the agency her daughter received the vaccine from, Chengguan Town Health Center in Nanle County, to be held accountable.

When Jiang was unsuccessful holding the health center accountable she petitioned out front of the center believing she had no other recourse. On October 16, she was arrested and detained for “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble” by the Nanle County Public Security Bureau and while detained was allegedly beaten by several male officers.

A post on WeChat revealed a photo of Jiang Yanhong’s detention notice from the Public Security Bureau and pictures of her appealing posts. The posts were promptly deleted, with authorities stating the posts “violate[d] regulations.”

According to Jiang Yanhong’s Weibo account, “Li Boyi, 12 years old, took the COVID vaccine at the vaccination station of Chengguan Town Health Center in Puyang City, Henan Province at 9:30 p.m.. Two days later, on August 10, she got a high fever with more than 10 kinds of complications including sepsis, granulocyte deficiency, toxic encephalopathy, and intracranial infection. She passed away on the morning of August 28.”

Li Boyi is said to have suffered 40 degree fevers two days after vaccination; was having trouble breathing five days after her inoculation and died 11 days later.

Jiang Yanhong sent her daughter to the Oilfield Hospital on October 15th. The results of an examination by a medical team showed that her granulocytes and white blood cells were gone. The girl fell into a coma and was unconscious as of Oct. 17.

Jiang Yanhong spoke with The Epoch Times stating, “My daughter got seriously ill because of vaccination. Were [it] not for that, she would not have died.”

Jiang Yanhong’s application. It states that her daughter, Li Boyi, received a COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, Ltd., in the Chengguan Town Health Center in Nanle County (Image: Courtesy of Vision Times）

Nanle County Health Committee director directs his cohorts to beat up petitioning mother

According to The Epoch Times, Jiang Yanhong went to the Nanle County Health Commission to petition on Sept. 15. While petitioning she was allegedly pinned down to the ground and beaten by several male staff members.

According to Jiang Yanhong’s Oct. 3 WeChat posting, “The egregious act of the director of the Nanle County Health Commission, who directed his men to beat [me] up, the mother of the vaccine-victimized child, still has not been punished.”

Jiang Yanhong’s post continued, “I have successfully registered my personal information into the ‘I have something to speak to the Premier’ client section of the State Council, and I have also successfully registered for the ‘Supervision and Reporting Platform of the Central Commission for Discipline and Inspection.’”

Jiang Yanhon’s post says that her primary request is for compensation for her medical expenses, lost wages, hospital fees, and funeral expenses that are available to her according to the relevant regulations. Secondly, her post requests that the party membership of the Nanle County Health Committee director, who directed four men to punch and beat her, be revoked.

Arrested and detained for ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’

According to the detention notice issued by the Nanle County Public Security Bureau, Jiang Yanhong was arrested and detained on Oct. 16. “The Bureau has detained Jiang Yanhong, who was charged with ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ at 16:00 on October 16, 2021 and is now detained at the Puyang City Detention Center.”

According to Jiang Yanhong’s Sept. 29 online posting, the real reason for her detention was to prevent her from bringing her petition to Beijing. Her detention was not only implemented by the local Public Safety Bureau but also by the local government.

Another of her posts said, “At around 5:30 pm on September 29, the official of Chengguan Township in Nanle County, Director Huang, came to my home to console me and reminded me that I could be detained or sentenced if I go to Beijing to petition again. I clearly felt that the leaders of the Nanle County Health Commission did not have any sincerity to solve the problem and did not feel ashamed to recognize their mistake after beating up the parent of the vaccine victims. However, they made visits to my home, one group after another, to threaten me ‘not to petition to Beijing.’”

Wexin deletes all messages

On October 18, netizens found that WeChat had deleted Jiang Yanhong’s messages. All the pictures of the detention notice from the Nanle County Public Security Bureau and Jiang Yanhong’s other postings on WeChat have been deleted with a notice stating, “Unable to view this content because it violates regulations.”

Weixin deleted the detention notice from the Nanle County Public Security Bureau and all of Jiang Yanhong’s messages. Netizen’s attempting to view the posts see the message “Unable to view this content because it violates regulations.” (Image: Courtesy of Vision Times)

Zhang Hai, a family member of the deceased, spoke to Radio Free Asia (RFA) stating that Jiang Yanhong’s case is another example of China’s lack of rule and law.

In the eyes of local government officials, petitioning to Beijing to file complaints to a higher authority is not tolerated. They are afraid of jeopardizing their job, and are concerned that they will appear incompetent. Instead of investigating the incident and reflecting on their mistakes, CCP local officials instead choose to detain people for petitioning.