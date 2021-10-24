NASA Leader Indicates UFOs Could be Alien in Origin

NASA administrator Bill Nelson recently acknowledged the possibility that some Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) sightings by Navy pilots could be extraterrestrials. He hopes that they are not our “adversary.” Nelson was given the post of NASA Administrator in May.

In a discussion with Larry Sabato from the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, Nelson said that there have been around 300 UFO sightings since some Navy pilots encountered one in 2004. The pilots said that their radars locked onto an object that immediately disappeared. Neither the pilots nor NASA has any explanation for the encounter.

“They don’t know what it is, and we don’t know what it is. We hope it’s not an adversary here on Earth that has that kind of technology. But it’s something. And so, this is a mission that we’re constantly looking — what, who is out there? Who are we? How did we get here? How did we become as we are? How did we develop? How did we civilize? And are those same conditions out there in a universe that has billions of other suns in billions of other galaxies — it’s so large I can’t conceive it,” Nelson said.

Last year, videos released by the Navy showed UFOs performing extreme aerial maneuvers and moving at incredible speeds. One of these videos was from November 2004, which showed former fighter pilot Alex Dietrich’s encounter with a UFO. Dietrich said that the object responded in an unrecognizable manner as it lacked “any visible flight control surfaces or means of propulsion.” The encounter came to be known as the Tic Tac incident.

In June this year, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released a short report about the American government’s information on UFOs. The ODNI examined 144 incidents of UFO encounters from government sources. 80 were observed with multiple sensors. Few of the UFOs are believed to have demonstrated “advanced technology.” In 18 incidents, observers described the objects as having unusual flight characteristics or movement patterns.

“Some UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernible means of propulsion. In a small number of cases, military aircraft systems processed radio frequency (RF) energy associated with UAP sightings. The UAPTF holds a small amount of data that appear to show UAP demonstrating acceleration or a degree of signature management… We are conducting further analysis to determine if breakthrough technologies were demonstrated,” the report said.

Other American officials have also voiced their opinions on UFOs. In an interview with Fox News in June, John Ratcliffe, the former Director of National Intelligence, said that UFOs are a matter of national security. Some of the objects displayed technology that the U.S. neither possesses nor has the ability to counter, he said. Ratcliffe added that the actual number of UFO encounters remains unknown.