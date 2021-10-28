Canadian Soup Kitchen Bars Homeless Who Can’t Flash Vaccine Passport From Entry

A soup kitchen in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia has barred the homeless from entry unless they can flash their vaccine passport and a piece of identification at the door.

Chris Milburn, a former department head of emergency management for the Eastern Zone of the Nova Scotia Health Authority, posted on Facebook a photo of a sign affixed to the door of the Hope Cottage soup kitchen in Halifax advising patrons that while it would re-open for service on Nov. 1.

“Proof of double covid vaccination will be required for entry. NO EXCEPTIONS,” read the sign.

Milburn captioned his post saying, “This is on the door of a soup kitchen. Where people used to be able to come to sit and have a warm meal. No judgment, no questions asked.”

“But now if you don’t happen to be carrying your vax pass on your 800$ smartphone, tough luck. What the hell are we doing?” he asked.

According to the Nova Scotia government’s Proof of Vaccination Policy website “programs and services for vulnerable populations that can’t be offered virtually” are exempt from vaccine passport requirements, unless they happen to offer meals, which can only be distributed to the unvaccinated via takeout or delivery.

Perhaps in their own way of encouraging vaccine acceptance, the sign made it clear that the unvaccinated would suffer the indignity of two-tiered meal distribution, “There will no longer be a takeaway meal. Sandwiches will be provided at the door for those who do not wish to come inside for a meal.”

Hope Cottage told True North via email on Oct. 27 that the sign is legitimate and that they intend to comply with the government’s protocols.

In order for Nova Scotians to evidence their vaccine-status-derived social class, the government website says, “Businesses and organizations have 2 options to verify proof of vaccination. They can scan the QR code on the Nova Scotia COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination using VaxCheckNS. Or they can verify proof of vaccination visually.”

However, under the regulations, vaccine passports also have to be accompanied by a piece of identification, which may pose a challenge to the displaced.

Unfortunately for vulnerable populations without reliable access to Canada’s cellular networks, on Oct. 21, the Trudeau administration announced a new federally-standardized smartphone-based vaccine passport system that would quickly be rolled out to Provinces based on the globalist World Economic Forum’s Vaccine Credential Initiative’s infrastructure.

In July of 2020, CTV reported that a soup kitchen in nearby New Brunswick that had been in operation 365 days a year for the past 40 years had reported it had seen a 25 percent increase in demand for meal services since the pandemic began.

Milburn was removed from his post with the Nova Scotia Health Authority after he spoke in dissent of the Province’s school closure measures in an interview on CBC Radio on June 10.

“The decision to cancel in the first place was unjustified in my estimation. There were actually groups of pediatricians, physicians both in Canada and elsewhere that put out statements basically saying that it was a very bad idea to take kids out of school,” said Milburn.

“When we do that it shows a complete lack of understanding of COVID.”

He continued, “Most civilized places in the world left young kids in school all through this. My problem with it is number one: it’s completely unscientific, political and crass, to make it look like we’re doing good things. And number two, it’s harmful for the poorest kids.”

Milburn also called public health emergency powers a “favourite trick of tyrannies everywhere.”

“I would suggest that it’s a benefit to many people. Many people like power. I think there’s a number of people in power in the public health realm who are quite enjoying being in the limelight and are quite enjoying having de facto rule over our province right now and that’s not easily given up. People don’t give up power easily enough.”

On June 22, CTV reported that the Nova Scotia Health Authority told the outlet via email that Milburn had been removed from his position.

In May, the Province’s chief public health officer, Robert Strang, admitted during a live streamed question and answer session that the purpose of lockdown measures against public gatherings was actually to stop citizens from “deliberately spreading false information.”

When asked by a caller about whether “there really is a need for such a far reaching” ban on gatherings, Strang’s reply began with, “Bringing large numbers of people together can present some risk. We’ll continue to look at that.”

And concluded with, “But I think the other purpose of the injunction is to uh, is to uh, you know, to prevent uh, you know, groups that are spreading, deliberately spreading false information that can actually create risk… the information itself, if listened to, creates risk to the public as well. So that’s, that’s certainly is a need [sic] to manage that misinformation campaign as well.”