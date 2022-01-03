Abortion the Leading Cause of Death in 2021; Over 42 Million Babies Terminated

More than 42.5 million members of the next generation of the human race were killed via induced abortion worldwide, according to data gathered from aggregator website Worldometer.

For comparison, from Dec. 31, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021, Worldometer registered 3,511,344 deaths associated with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The abortions figure was captured by Breitbart as of noon on Dec. 31, 2021 with an official count of 42,640,209 deaths.

The outlet stated, “Totaling all the deaths in the world from causes other than abortion reveals a figure of 58.7 million, meaning that abortions accounted for just over 42 percent of all human deaths in 2021.”

As of noon on Jan. 3, Worldometer has recorded more than 292,000 abortions having already occurred in 2022.

Worldometer notes it only counts “induced abortion,” rather than spontaneous abortions such as miscarriages, in its statistics.

The website’s information section for its abortion counter states it gets its data directly from the World Health Organization (WHO), adding, “According to WHO, every year in the world there are an estimated 40-50 million abortions. This corresponds to approximately 125,000 abortions per day.”

Citing two studies from 2006 and 2008, Worldometer states, “In the USA, where nearly half of pregnancies are unintended and four in 10 of these are terminated by abortion, there are over 3,000 abortions per day.”

“Twenty-two percent of all pregnancies in the USA (excluding miscarriages) end in abortion.”

Breitbart noted for juxtaposition, “Globally, there were more deaths from abortion in 2021 than all deaths from cancer, malaria, HIV/AIDS, smoking, alcohol, and traffic accidents combined.”

Pouring fuel

A Jan. 1 article published in New York Times titled When They Warn of Rare Disorders, These Prenatal Tests Are Usually Wrong shed light on the multi-billion dollar prenatal genetic testing industry, which claims to alert prospective mothers about severe problems set to occur with their babies after birth with a very high degree of accuracy.

The Times found the industry was anything but accurate, however, discovering the process generated a false positive for 5 or 7 rare genetic disorders between 80 and 93 percent of the time.

“Patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which often requires a drawing of amniotic fluid or a sample of placental tissue,” wrote the authors. “Those tests can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can’t be performed until later in pregnancy — in some states, past the point where abortions are legal.”

The article continued, “The companies have known for years that the follow-up testing doesn’t always happen. A 2014 study found that 6 percent of patients who screened positive obtained an abortion without getting another test to confirm the result. That same year The Boston Globe quoted a doctor describing three terminations following unconfirmed positive results.”

“Three geneticists recounted more recent examples in interviews with The Times. One described a case in which the follow-up testing revealed the fetus was healthy. But by the time the results came, the patient had already ended her pregnancy.”

The Times published interviews from four other women who received apparently positive prenatal tests for rare genetic disorders who strongly considered aborting their babies, but were fortunate enough to have access to further care that revealed the test results were simply snake oil.

Three of the mothers were reported to have kept their pregnancy, while the remaining woman was glossed as simply stating, “I couldn’t help but have termination on my mind.”

The authors described the fourth woman’s experience as, “She lived in Indiana at the time and recalled scrambling to arrange follow-up testing before the state’s 22-week abortion ban.”

The Times further revealed that, “In interviews, 14 patients who got false positives said the experience was agonizing. They recalled frantically researching conditions they’d never heard of, followed by sleepless nights and days hiding their bulging bellies from friends. Eight said they never received any information about the possibility of a false positive, and five recalled that their doctor treated the test results as definitive.”