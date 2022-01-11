‘A Perfect Storm’: Robert Malone Warns China’s Mandatory Vaccination Policy Creating Conditions For Evolution of a ‘Super Virus’

Messenger RNA technology contributor Dr. Robert Malone has warned that both the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the western world’s mandatory and coerced vaccination campaigns are creating the conditions needed for the evolution of a powerful virus that may already be manifesting as reports of hemorrhagic fever.

Malone gave the comments in an interview with Steve Bannon on Jan. 10, where he warned that, “Vaccinating into a pandemic will drive the development of escape mutants that are resistant to vaccination.”

The scientist added that the CCP’s mandatory vaccination policies “has mirrored that of the western world, and has resulted in a perfect storm of environment for developing a super virus.”

China, notably, does not use the novel mRNA or adenovirus vector gene therapy vaccines employed in the rest of the world, instead employing the use of conventional inactivated virus vaccines, often with a low actual efficacy.

In Mainland China, all aspects of life are controlled by a centrally administered health pass QR code that serves as a combination vaccine passport, nucleic acid test result hub, and contact tracing surveillance app.

An April of 2020 article by establishment outlet CNN described succinctly the implications of the system in a promotional article that would serve to condition the English speaking world for the acceptance of vaccine passports a year later titled China Is Fighting the Coronavirus With a Digital QR Code. Here’s How It Works.

“Imagine your daily routine being entirely dependent on a smart phone app. Leaving your home, taking the subway, going to work, entering cafes, restaurants and shopping malls — each move, dictated by the color shown on your screen. Green: you’re free to proceed. Amber or Red: you’re barred from entry.”

Starting in late December, the CCP began a draconian total lockdown of Xi’an, the capital of Shaanxi Province, and home to more than 12 million residents.

Notably, some local news reports out of Xi’an, in addition to posts made on social media, alleged that cases of hemorrhagic fever had broken out in the City, a notable development considering the messaging deployed in China’s media is absolutely and centrally controlled by the Communist Party.

Hemorrhagic fever is said to be caused by rodent transmission and is a relatively common, seasonal endemic in Northern China. Because the onset of the disease’s symptoms are the same as the common cold or flu, many patients delay early treatment.

Commenting on the reports, Malone said that “They are using the language that this is a hemorrhagic fever virus. If that’s the case, then it would be very odd that this is something that would be caused by a coronavirus. That terminology is usually used for viruses in the family of Marburg and Ebola.”

“So, this is something that many people have feared, is the development of a rapidly spreading Ebola-like hemorrhagic fever virus. But we have not knowledge of whether that is going on here or not,” added Malone.

A Dec. 19 article published by CCP propaganda outlet Global Times titled Xi’an Reports Hemorrhagic Fever Cases, but No Need to Panic as Medical Experts Urge Quick Vaccinations paraphrased a staffer at a University hospital as stating, “Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Xi’an, many hospitals with infection units have temporarily stopped receiving patients and are only attending to patients infected with COVID-19.”

The agitprop notably attempted to downplay hemorrhagic fever severity and cases by stating that according to the CCP’s Center for Disease Control, “The number of epidemic hemorrhagic fever cases in China from January to August in 2020 was 4,359, and the death toll was 21.”

Global Times claimed that there were less than 10,000 cases and 44 deaths in 2019.

Putting the veracity of these numbers into perspective may be as simple as examining the Communist Party’s reported COVID-19 stats.

According to Worldometers as of time of writing, China, with a population of roughly 1.4 billion people, has fared the best on Earth despite being the origin of SARS-CoV-2. The CCP claims to have suffered only 103,968 cases and 4,636 deaths.

By comparison, the United States with its roughly 329 million people, has registered more than 62 million cases and more than 861,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

SARS-CoV-2, or Hantavirus?

Is what afflicting Xi’an and other parts of China actually hemorrhagic fever caused by something like Ebola, Margburg, or Hantavirus, or simply a sharpened manifestation of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2?

One media report repeated in the west and originally sourced from Global Times reported in March of 2020, when the pandemic was first making waves in the west, that a man in Yunnan Province had died amid the COVID pandemic while riding on a bus, not from COVID, but from Hantavirus.

The man was claimed to have infected 32 passengers riding with him at the time.

Similarly, a November of 2020 article published in Health reported on the story of a Colorado woman who developed COVID symptoms after hiking, but kept testing COVID-negative. Doctors eventually tested her for hantavirus, which came back positive.