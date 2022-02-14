Hackers Take Down GiveSendGo, Release Names of Donors to Freedom Convoy Campaign

Hackers knocked GiveSendGo offline on Sunday, Feb. 13 in an attack targeting a campaign for the Freedom Convey that has raised at least $8.6 million.

The attack redirected the crowdfunding site to a video from the Disney film, Frozen and displayed a manifesto blasting the Freedom Convoy as an “insurrection” led by “known extremists.”

Currently, the GiveSendGo home page is displaying the message, “Thanks for visiting GiveSendGo.com. We are currently offline for maintenance and server upgrades. We are continuing to improve our platform to ensure it will be the best fundraising platform on the internet. Thank you for your patience and support. Please check back later.”

The hackers claimed that they have stolen a list of donors who contributed to the campaign and have already shared it with journalists.

Disgraced former radio D.J. Dean Blundell tweeted on Monday morning, “I have the entire #GiveSendGo donor list. Just checking with legal. Nerds rule.”

“Distributed Denial of Secrets announced on its website that it had 30 megabytes of donor information from Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo, including names, email addresses, ZIP codes and internet protocol addresses,” Reuters reported.

Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoS) has a record of hosting leaked data from right-wing organizations.

DDoS said that, due to the donor information containing sensitive personal information that it would not be making the data available publicly but will be offering it to “journalists and researchers.”

It is not clear how the likes of Dean Blundell obtained the data.

The funding of the Freedom Convoy has been a hot target over the past week with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, attempting to freeze the funds via a court order obtained last week.

Representatives of GiveSendGo were quick to respond to the order tweeting, “Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo. All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign.”