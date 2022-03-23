In Address to National Executives Roundtable, Biden Speaks of Historical ‘Inflection Point’ for Coming ‘New World Order’

U.S. President Joe Biden said the quiet part out loud when he spoke of a coming “New World Order” during an address to a flock of CEOs from America’s banking, oil, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors.

Biden spoke on March 21 during the Business Roundtable session held in D.C. where National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Treasury Jannet Yellen, and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo flanked the President.

According to NPR, CEOs of the following companies attended a smaller meeting where they were “briefed on Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

Marathon Petroleum

ConocoPhillips

Exxon Mobil

Cargill

Land O’Lakes

JP Morgan Chase

Bank of America

Visa, Inc.

Pattern Energy

Invenergy

FedEx

General Motors

Dow

Cummins

Johnson Controls

U.S. Steel

Biden then spoke to “a larger group of CEOs from the Business Roundtable.” Amid the larger meeting, the President “warned them about the risk of Russian cyberattacks, urging them to make sure their sectors have stepped up protections,” where several eyebrow-raising comments were made.

A ‘united front’

During the address, which is published on the White House website, Biden not only thanked the U.S. business community for doing their part to push the green energy narrative by manufacturing electric vehicles and solar and wind power infrastructure, but also revealed multiple nuances in today’s geopolitical situation that are otherwise less discussed in establishment media circles.

In the first instance, while the President spoke of being part of a NATO that “has never been stronger or more united in its entire history than it is today, in large part because of Vladimir Putin,” and a “united front throughout NATO and in the Pacific,” Biden revealed that Quad partner India wasn’t quite on the same page as everyone else.

“The Quad is — with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this,” he stated before quickly correcting himself to add, “But Japan has been extremely strong, so has Australia, in terms of dealing with Putin’s aggression.”

The comments reveal a certain reality as on March 16, Wall Street Journal reported that India purchased $245 million USD worth of Russian crude oil in a transaction that was likely to have been settled in ruble-rupees instead of U.S. petrodollars.

In another instance, while attempting to downplay the threat of Russia’s military technology, Biden also confirmed that Putin had successfully deployed hypersonic missiles that are not able to be countered by existing air defense systems, “And, if you notice, they’ve just launched a — their hypersonic missile, because it’s the only thing that they can get through with absolute certainty.”

Biden referred to the Federation’s hypersonic arsenal as a “consequential weapon,” but framed it as of being of little significance because they have “the same warhead on it as a — as any other launched missile.”

“It doesn’t make that much difference,” Biden stated, “except it’s almost impossible to stop it.”

In a third instance, Biden also lauded the business community for “Cultivating tools of artificial intelligence and advanced [to advance]” what he described as “dignity and opportunity for all Americans.”

But most notable was the President’s comments on the rapidly changing geopolitical chessboard when he stated the world is “at an inflection point” both economically and socially that “occurs every three or four generations.”

Biden anecdotally recalled “one of the top military people” who told him during a “secure meeting” that 60 million people had died between 1900 and 1946, but that “since then, we’ve established a liberal world order, and that hadn’t happened in a long while.”

The President continued, “And now is a time when things are shifting,” he said as he directly stated “there’s going to be a new world order out there.” Biden’s point appeared to be that, for the United States and its business community, “we’ve got to lead it.”

“And we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it,” he added.