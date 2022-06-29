Mother Who Saved Kids From Uvalde Massacre Alleges Cops Have Been Intimidating Her

A mother who made headlines after she escaped from handcuffs and broke police lines to save her children from the May 24 Uvalde Massacre that saw 19 children and 2 teachers shot and killed says she’s been harrassed by police so much in the weeks following that she’s had to separate from her children.

Angeli Gomez made the comments to Fox 29 San Antonio in an interview that aired on June 25.

During a brief 2 minute and 29 second segment, Gomez summarized the now-well known story of how she escaped from police custody and took the rescue of her three children from Robb Elementary School into her own hands as local police stood by.

The mom that ran in and saved her kids after being handcuffed in Uvalde finally spoke out. pic.twitter.com/wHNouRkCY7 — barbarism critic (luxury gay space communist arc) (@SxarletRed) June 3, 2022

While recounting the experience, Gomez was paraphrased as revealing the key detail that “she has faced scrutiny from law enforcement, even at her own home.”

MORE ON THE UVALDE MASSACRE

And directly quoted as saying, “The other night we were exercising and we had a cop parked at the corner, like, flickering us with his headlights.”

Gomez said the incidents have spooked her to such an extent that she has separated from her children “just so my sons don’t feel like they have to watch cops passing by, stopping, parking.”

The mother has been a vocal critic of local police and Chief Pete Arredondo.

In a May 26 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Gomez stated, “The police were doing nothing…They were just standing outside the fence. They weren’t going in there or running anywhere.”

Weeks later, in a June 6 interview with CBS, Gomez went a step further as she told the station that Uvalde police were more interested in being aggressive with parents than doing anything about the shooter.

During the segment, anchor Lilia Luciano told the audience another astounding fact: Gomez reportedly “received a call from someone in law enforcement” advising her that if she continued to speak with the media she would be charged with obstruction of justice.

The threat carried more weight because Gomez is on probation for a decade-old, undisclosed offense.

In the end, the law enforcement agents who took down the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, were not among the ranks of Uvalde police. Instead, BORTAC, a special U.S. Customs and Border Protection tactical team, raided the classroom and killed the gunman.

A truly strange case

Other forms of especially puzzling conduct have emerged in the time since the massacre occurred. On June 21, KSAT News reported that one of the teachers killed by Ramos, Eva Mireles, had a husband who was a police officer that was on the scene.

According to the report, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw disclosed that Mireles called her husband Ruben Ruiz to tell him she had been shot and was dying, the report stated.

When Ruiz attempted to save his wife, “He was detained and they took his gun away from him and escorted him off the scene,” McCraw said.

In another strange instance, a May 26 New York Post article reported that Uvalde Sheriff’s Deputy Felix Rubio, who was also on the scene at the time, lost his 10-year-old daughter Alexandria in the killing.

The article showcased relatively calm looking pictures of Rubio and his wife sitting on the sidewalk after the events transpired, but referenced a “tearful” interview Rubio gave to CNN where he said he wanted to see “violence, guns” addressed by the government.

On June 22, host of Human Events Jack Posobiec posted a photograph of security camera footage that shows an armed officer that strongly resembles Rubio standing in the hallway of Robb Elementary among a multitude of other officers, looking calm and collected.

Posobiec, however, appears to only have posted the footage to Truth Social and GETTR, and not to Twitter.

In the posts, Posobiec framed the photograph as “reportedly shows Sheriff’s Deputy Rubio and others standing around in hallway while gunman shot students, including Rubio’s daughter.”

BREAKING: Multiple officers were inside Robb Elementary School with rifles and at least one ballistic shield at 11:52 a.m. the day of the shooting, new video and other evidence shows. They didn’t enter the classroom for another 58 minutes. More soon via @statesman and @KVUE. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/0BcYgq2hcQ — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 20, 2022

However, no source was provided, and there appear to be no media reports to corroborate the story.

According to a May 26 New York Times article that took advantage of the tragedy to aggressively push the narrative for sweeping gun control legislation, the Rubios refused to meet with Texas Governor Gregg Abbot after being contacted by his office.

“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him’,” mother Kimberley Rubio told the outlet.

The article ended by stating, “Now, Ms. Rubio and her husband said they would follow their daughter’s example and fight for restrictions on firearms.”

On June 8, Bloomberg Television aired a segment showing Felix and Kimberley Rubio speaking in front of a webcam using a tearful voice while reading a prepared statement.

Kimberly and Felix Rubio ask lawmakers for urgent action on gun legislation after their daughter, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, known as Lexi, was killed in Uvalde, Texas https://t.co/sr9VMbaxBm pic.twitter.com/acsNaOBsGw — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) June 8, 2022

“We seek a ban on assault rifles and high capacity magazines,” stated Kimberley as Felix looked on.