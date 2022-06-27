Is the Establishment Chatter of ‘Disease X’ a Prelude For a Looming, New Global Pandemic?

News Analysis

For the majority of people whose news and information intake comes from outside of the establishment media cartel, they know that when the propaganda machine starts chattering, something is brewing on the horizon.

The new stench wafting in the air of an otherwise relatively pleasant and peaceful spring and summer is “Disease X.”

As of present, the chatter is still light, but over the course of the last month, and more so the last week, the topic is showing the same kind of pattern one normally sees when looking at the many crypto ponzi schemes right as their token prices are set to quintuple.

Then, the public relations army begins a systematic campaign of trumpeting, and all the dead money retail investors are brought in to donate their family’s generational wealth as they gamble to get rich quick.

In the end, the result is always the same: ordinary people get rugged and are left paying the tab while the ones driving the machinations buy another yacht.

The phenomenon also has roots in the Chinese language. The word 禍 huo, for “disaster, calamity, or misfortune” is composed of the radicals 咼 wai, for “chatter, gossip, or talk,” and 礻shi, for “cult.”

China’s language has a 5,000 year history and was systematically created over the course of several dynasties after historical events unfolded.

Disaster chatter

The most recent is a June 26 article by Daily Mail. Although the outlet makes a habit of coining headlines with no less than 500 words, key pieces of information present themselves, such as “Could ‘Disease X’ be just around the corner?”

It notes that a “top professor” is warning that the United Kingdom needs to “strengthen” preparations for the “possibility” of a “new pandemic.”

And while you might think there are enough new pandemics between the beloved Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Monkeypox and Meningococcal Disease outbreak STDs ransacking the world’s homosexual community, and a new bout of “Super Gonorrhea” that hit a heterosexual 50-year-old Austrian man after “after condomless sexual contact in Cambodia,” but wait, there’s more!

MORE ON DISASTER SIMULATIONS

The headline makes sure to let us know that this new paradigm of possibilities comes “amid outbreak[s] of Covid, Monkeypox and Polio in the UK,” implying that “Disease X” is still “none of the above.”

But the article is particularly curious. It spends the entirety of its words waxing intellectual about the myriad of diseases hitting different parts of the world, all while citing the notoriously compromised and unreliable World Health Organization as warning last year “that the next pandemic could be ‘on the scale’ of the Black Death’ which killed approximately 75 million people between 1346 and 1353.”

Despite the soothsaying headline, the article never actually bothers to discuss “Disease X.”

An article by Daily Mail competitor The Mirror does a much better job of providing information while stoking the embers of fear and hysteria, however.

In a communiqué coined New Disease X Could Arrive Any Day as Virus Outbreaks ‘Getting Worse’ Amid Polio in UK, it states, “We’re living through a ‘new pandemic era’ according to experts, who say the next ‘Disease X’ could be just around the corner.”

They explain, “Disease X is a placeholder name adopted by the World Health Organisation three years ago, representing a hypothetical, as-yet unknown pathogen that could cause a future epidemic.”

Notably, both the Mirror and Daily Mail cite Mark Woolhouse, a University of Edinburgh professor as stating, “There’s a name for what we’re seeing at the moment” regarding flare ups of different diseases.

“It’s called chatter,” Woolhouse said.

Some of the earlier media chatter on Disease X actually came out of Canada.

In a May 9 puff piece for Moderna, Maclean’s published an interview with Patricia Gauthier, the General Manager of the company’s new Canadian division.

While harkening about Canada’s lack of domestic vaccine production, Gauthier stated, “What we didn’t have in Canada—and other countries did not have either—was a pandemic plan for Disease X, the potential pathogen that can become a pandemic.”

Her further comments then imply that, well, Disease X is really just whatever the next hyped virus will be: “Disease X was SARS-CoV-2,” she said.

She then said that Moderna “tried to create a new solution with the federal government,” because, “Our platform, mRNA, enables us to develop vaccines with speed.”

This platform, which Gauthier calls a “paradigm shift from where we were before,” refers to the company’s official messaging, which literally describes its gene therapy as an “operating system” for the human body.

As of September last year, Moderna had at least 37 gene therapy products designed to function in the role of a vaccine against different viruses in its development pipeline.

The usual cast

A basic search for Disease X brings front page results from the usual cast of characters.

No less among them is the notorious EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S. Government defense contractor with arguably the strongest links to the gain of function research at the Chinese Communist Party’s Wuhan Institute of Virology that gave birth to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

In a 2018 article on the EcoHealth website titled Disease X: The Next Pandemic, they state definitively, “This is not science fiction, it’s real.”

The agitprop actually opens by stating, “Miles from the nearest city, deep in the dark recesses of a cave in Guangdong Province, it waits,” and explains that Disease X is just a placeholder “given to the very serious threat that unknown viruses pose to human health.”

And continues in a rather facepalm-worthy style: “We have no idea what Disease X can do, because we don’t know what Disease X is.”

But EcoHealth does elucidate for the public that Earth is carrying somewhere in the range of 1.67 million unknown viruses, of which they estimate as many as 831,000 can infect a human being. They say that currently, science is only developed enough to recognize 263.

And everyone is trying to stay on top of the threats to keep humanity safe, they state, “We know which species are most likely to be carrying Disease X. We know the viral families to which Disease X is most likely to belong and, therefore, which known viruses are likely to be similar.”

“Thanks to our hotspots map of global pandemic risk, we know the parts of the world where Disease X is most likely to make the jump to people.”

“And this is where our research begins,” they added, with perhaps poorly judged hindsight.

The United Nations also has a piece on Disease X published as recently as December of 2021 that makes the pieces of the puzzle start to come together, “The X in ‘Disease X’ stands for everything we don’t know.”

“It’s a new disease, about which we will know very little when it first emerges: it may or may not be deadly, highly contagious and a threat to our way of life. We also don’t know when or how it will come across the viral frontier and infect people.”

The UN is ominous: “What we do know is that the next Disease X is coming and that we have to be ready.”

Notably, the article states the “aspiration” of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is “to be able to respond…with a new vaccine in just 100 days.”

The CEPI itself has a February of 2021 article on Disease X, where it declared, “COVID-19 represents the first occurrence of Disease X since its designation was established, emerging much sooner than anticipated.”

Consider that the Trump-era Operation Warp Speed did indeed produce an injection against COVID-19 in far less than 100 days.

And also consider that according to Moderna’s own COVID-19 vaccine timeline, the company actually boasted that “Chinese authorities” had “shared” with them “the genetic sequence” for the Wuhan Pneumonia that had been sacking Wuhan City and much of Mainland China, for as it turned out, as far back as October of 2021.

It only took the company two days to “finalize[d] the sequence” for its mRNA-1273 injection and barely more than a month to ship a batch of product to Anthony Fauci’s NIH.

63 days after being given intelligence directly from the CCP, Moderna and the NIH started injecting humans.

A reasonable theory

In a June 26 tweet, Jonathan Weissman, creator of a website sharing concerns about the existing gene therapy COVID-19 vaccines, AllTheRisks.com, posed a theory on what lies ahead.

“I expect the pathogenic immune-escape variant to emerge very soon and labelled the χ (Chi) variant. Ultimately, I expect a rebranding of COVID-19, since the new strain would be totally unlike the original virus released from the Wuhan lab in 2019. Rebranded COVID-X or similar.”

The current Omicron, of which there are so many clades that we’re now up to BA.4 and BA.5, is, however, six letters removed from Chi.

Weissman’s analysis has some basis in numerology, history, and culture, he explains, “For those open to consider such things, consider that the Apostle John wrote the book of Revelation in Greek. Only 6 Greek letters used for numbers. 6 is the number of man. I, V, X, L, C, D. Sum them up? 666.”

He further points out that numerologically speaking, COVID-19 works out to 616, a meaningful number because a 2015 discovery of the Papyrus 115 manuscript making reference to Book of Revelations Verse 13:18 defined the fabled Mark of the Beast as 616, rather than 666.

“Thus, for the past year I’ve been expecting COVID-19 to be rebranded as either COVID-X or something also incorporating the 6th Roman numeral, L, to yield 666, depending on the true number of the beast,” Weissman concluded.