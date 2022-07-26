Record Breaking Heat Waves Blaze Through the US, At Least 2 Confirmed Dead

Millions of Americans are bracing themselves for what the country’s National Weather Service (NWS) has warned as “dangerously hot conditions.” The temperatures, which have reached 105 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit (40.55 to 43.33 degrees Celsius), are expected to last through the week.

“Numerous record highs are forecast to be tied and/or broken today in the Northeast,” the NWS said in an announcement released on July 24, advising people to stay indoors if possible and remain hydrated.

An “excessive heat warning” was issued for large swaths of Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey, the NSW’s announcement said, adding that “the extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”

MORE ON EXTREME WEATHER ACROSS THE WORLD:

The NSW added that in Oklahoma, Las Vegas and multiple cities in Texas, temperatures could reach as high as 111 degrees, and urged residents there to check on vulnerable people (children, the elderly, and those with underlying medical conditions), for symptoms of heatstroke.

Confirmed deaths

In New York City, one heat-related death was reported on Monday (July 25), with the city’s chief medical examiner announcing that the patient’s death was due to “hypertensive cardiovascular disease and pulmonary emphysema” in relation to the extreme temperatures. No other details about the victim were made immediately available.

In Allentown, Pennsylvania, a 73-year-old man died of heat-related complications on July 24, NBC Philadelphia reported — adding that the state was experiencing a continuous stretch of temperatures reaching over 96 degrees.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, the patient “died in his home from complications of insulin-dependent diabetes and hyperthermia, which is an abnormally high body temperature,” and that the man had “suffered from excessive heat exposure, complicated by underlying medical conditions.”

On July 24, temperatures in Philadelphia reached over 100 degrees for the first time in a decade, prompting the NSW to issue a warning reminding people that heat kills more people than any other type of weather event in the country each year.

According to the NSW, a cold front approaching the Northeast on July 25 and 26 should bring some “less oppressive temperatures,” but warned that it could also bring about thunderstorms and high winds.