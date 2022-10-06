UK’s Attendance at Prague Summit ‘Not About Moving Closer to Europe’: PM Truss

British Prime Minister Liz Truss told reporters on Thursday, Oct 6 that her attendance at the inaugural gathering of the European Political Community in Prague was not about moving closer to Europe.

“This is not about moving closer to Europe. This is about working with Europe on issues that we both face. And we both face rising energy costs,” Truss said in response to a question from a reporter.

The British PM went on to blame Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and the ongoing war in Ukraine for rising energy costs, adding that Britain was working with European countries to boost renewable and nuclear energy. Challenged with reports of possible electricity shortages in the UK this winter, Truss said she was “working very hard” on energy security.

The European Union and its neighbours from Britain to Turkey met on Thursday in the Czech Republic for the gathering. Britain is the only nation to ever leave the EU.

By Reuters. (Production: Thomas Holdstock)