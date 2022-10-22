Global Famine? No Worries. We’ll Vaccinate Our Way Out of It.

Although 2022 has elucidated both a looming and immediate threat of global food shortages, caused in large part by record drought, fertilizer shortages, and central planning policies, the globalist bloc nonetheless has a solution that will save frontier, emerging, and developing markets: vaccination.

The notion was broadcast to the scientific community in a Sept. 10 paper published in the journal Trends in Pharmacological Sciences by Baylor University’s Peter Hotez dubbed Malnutrition Vaccines for an Imminent Global Food Catastrophe.

While just from the title of the paper one might expect that “the science” has claimed to have solved the fundamental human condition of requiring food on a mostly daily basis to survive with vaccination, such advancements may still be a pipedream.

Instead, Hotez’s 4 page diatribe reads less as a scientific study and more like a pontification to followers of the globalist bloc’s tired rhetorical line as it includes the usual suspects as causes of the food crisis:

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022”

“Social disruptions in supply chains from the COVID-19 pandemic”

“Drought [and] high temperatures from climate change”

In substantiating his point, Hotez name drops United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres as having “warned of a looming global food shortage with potentially 1.6 billion people not having enough to eat and 250 million living at the brink of famine” in 2022.

“The UN World Food Program finds that millions of people already face imminent famine, and project hundreds of millions are at risk for mass starvation,” the paper trumpets.

Hotez makes a point of once again holding up the “big 3” causes as the root of all evil in the world, “The major driver has been the war in Ukraine, where a significant percentage of the world’s wheat and other grains and fertilizer is produced, in combination with drought, high temperatures from climate change, and supply-chain interruptions due to the pandemic.”

Piping and peddling

Hotez himself is a prolific peddler and influencer of the establishment Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) narrative, one that has always sought to emulate the Chinese Communist Party’s irrational and blunderous “Zero COVID” campaign.

For example, in 2021 Hotez published a paper in the journal PLOS Biology coined Mounting Antiscience Aggression in the United States, which boldly opened with the supposition, “There is a troubling new expansion of antiscience aggression in the United States. It’s arising from far-right extremism, including some elected members of the US Congress and conservative news outlets that target prominent biological scientists fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This is an actual graphic from an article published in a biology journal defending Anthony Fauci & Peter Daszak from "far-right extremists."

The basis of Hotez’s paper was to claim that anyone who challenged the drive to emulate the CCP’s modus operandi, including the installation of vaccine passport social credit, should be considered “far-right” and “antiscience,” going so far as to conflate opponents of such policies to the historical precedents found in Hitler’s Nazi Germany and Stalin’s USSR.

Hotez was candid, “Historically, such regimes viewed scientists as enemies of the state. In his 1941 essay, Science in the Totalitarian State, Waldemar Kaempffert outlines details using the examples of Nazism under Hitler, Fascism under Mussolini, and Marxism and Leninism.”

“For example, under Stalin, the study of genetics and relativity physics were treated as dangerous western theories, and potentially in conflict with official social philosophies of state,” he soapboxed further.

In September of 2021, Hotez also stated during a live CNN broadcast that airline CEOs who began to question the scientific veracity of mandatory mask mandates on flights have the “emotional intelligence of a doorknob.”

A thin veil

And yet Hotez’s more recent paper claiming to solve world hunger via vaccination similarly lacks coherent rationality.

Although the paper makes a point of selling the dream that a chemical injection can save souls from elimination through famine by stating, “Universal immunization programs have been shown in India and elsewhere to produce positive nutritional benefits for child growth. In addition, there are at least 20 promising malnutrition vaccine candidates in mid- or late-stage development that could be accelerated to help avert an imminent food catastrophe or even potential mass starvation events.”

The four-pager is actually simply discussing the problem caused by, “Certain human infections, especially chronic infections, [which] can cause micronutrient deficiency, undernutrition, or in some cases both forms of malnutrition.”

Hotez states, “In turn, undernutrition can often worsen or exacerbate the clinical course of infectious diseases.”

And thus, Hotez reveals that his paper is merely about vaccinating against, “The major infectious and tropical diseases expected to amplify or exacerbate a pending food insecurity crisis.”

Specifically, “Human hookworm infection, schistosomiasis, and malaria; and two enteric bacterial infections – shigellosis and ST-ETEC, and tuberculosis” are targeted.

Hotez discloses at the end of his missive that he “is an inventor on nonrevenue generating patents for hookworm and schistosomiasis vaccines. These vaccines are in Phase 1–2 clinical trials through the activities of the Texas Children’s Hospital CVD, a nonprofit product development partnership, through government and philanthropic grants.”

And finally admits in the final section of his writing, “While averting an imminent food catastrophe may not be possible, there are options for accelerating malnutrition vaccines to reduce its impact.”