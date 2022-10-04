The CCP Killed Uyghurs With Mass Disinfectant Spraying During ‘Zero-COVID’ Hysterics

The Chinese Communist Party has poisoned at least 13 Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region after spraying massive amounts of disinfectants from both the ground and air in its crazed “Zero-COVID” campaign as the unstable regime fights an uphill battle against Wuhan Pneumonia.

Wuhan , 29 months ago.

To welcome China's🇨🇳 dictator Xi Jinping first visit after COVID outbreak , Chinese sanitation stormtroopers spraying chemicals on the streets to disinfect entire city pic.twitter.com/YRWZLyL5Ud — Songpinganq (@songpinganq) August 11, 2022

The story was reported on Sept. 30 by Radio Free Asia, who stated that although 13 Uyghurs have died from disinfectant poisoning, comments harvested from Chinese social media appear to indicate that thousands more have been sickened.

RFA elaborated, “Many videos shared online show authorities spraying inner walls, furniture, bedding as well as inside refrigerators in homes in the region.”

The outlet confirmed the figures with a “local official in charge of overseeing 10 households in a village in Guma county,” who specifically stated the fatalities occurred on Sept. 20.

Based on the description, the official appears to be a particle of the CCP’s notorious Grid Management System, where ordinary citizens are deputized by the Party to maintain surveillance on their direct neighbors.

The system was given a test run in the western world during the peak of the globalist faction’s carpet COVID vaccination campaign when countries such as Austria sought to conscript citizens at a salary of $44,000 per year to track down their fellow nationals who refused the injections.

The official RFA interviewed declined to be named, but admitted to the outlet that one of their own relatives had died from the poisoning.

One resident in the area told RFA that his 24-year-old son was kidnapped by the Party after refusing to let the archetypal hazmat suit-wearing officials into their home to soak it with chemicals.

This is how Chinese COVID authority spraying chemicals to disinfect people's homes.



The chemicals are mainly

Peracetic acid

and

hypochlorous acid https://t.co/GXgaQqddaM pic.twitter.com/kPEfM6lyEn — Songpinganq (@songpinganq) October 4, 2022

The man explained, “The government sprayed disinfectants on the roofs and in the yards of each house to disinfect, and as a result, all of the residents passed out, and there was no one from the government to take them to the hospital.”

He went into details as to the plight of the community as they live under draconian lockdown conditions, “This is what the community is going through…There is nothing to eat, and the whole community has been knocked out by [authorities’] spraying the so-called disinfectant. We all don’t know what will happen tomorrow when we wake up.”

Earlier in September, RFA reported that at least a dozen people in the Xinjiang region had died of either starvation or failing to receive medical care resulting from the Party’s inhumane lockdown mandates.

Relying on information from a local official, the 12 all perished within the first 20 days of the campaign.

Sep 8th #China

Hundreds of health workers arriving to perform COVID test on everyone.

They are going from door-to-door. As long as one COVID case found , whole community will be sent off to quarantine camps. pic.twitter.com/O43c8j4bGc — Songpinganq (@songpinganq) September 8, 2022

In the case of disinfectant poisoning, when RFA contacted a Communist Party “information service hotline” to confirm details of the story, the operator they spoke with “did not deny the deaths” and referred the outlet to a secondary Party “Epidemic Command Center.”

After the outlet contacted the Center, the woman they spoke with “confirmed that there had been incidents of Uyghurs sickened by disinfectant poisoning at a local hospital.”

As RFA pushed her to give details on the death toll, she became angry and told their reporter, “Don’t ask such questions.”

Additionally, multiple residents the outlet spoke with stated that the area had not only been bombarded by a ground campaign of spray can-wielding Party minions, but that the regime had been conducting aerial dusting over the area for at least nine days.

As for the scientific veracity of mass chemical spraying to combat COVID-19, no less than the CCP-betrothed World Health Organization states on its website as of time of writing that, “In outdoor spaces, large-scale spraying or fumigation in areas such as streets or open market places for the COVID-19 virus or other pathogens is not recommended.”

The WHO’s explanation that “streets and sidewalks are not considered as routes of infection for COVID-19” also happens to contradict the Party and other international locales’ insistence on deploying an outdoor mask mandate.

“Spraying disinfectants, even outdoors, can be noxious for people’s health and cause eye, respiratory or skin irritation or damage,” the Organization notes.

And goes further to explain the fallacy of outdoor spraying, “This practice will be ineffective since the presence of dirt or rubbish for example, inactivates the disinfectant, and manual cleaning to physically remove all matter is not feasible.”

The WHO eviscerates the practice entirely, “This is even less effective on porous surfaces such as sidewalks and unpaved walkways. Even in the absence of dirt or rubbish, it is unlikely that chemical spraying would adequately cover surfaces allowing the required contact time to inactivate pathogens.”