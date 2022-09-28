Mosquitos Delivering Vaccines is Officially No Longer a ‘Conspiracy Theory’

There is good news and bad news for those who stood in opposition to the extreme establishment narratives peddled during the global Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination campaign.

The good news is that another so-called “conspiracy theory” has been revealed to have been truthful all along.

But the bad news is that mosquitos really are capable of delivering vaccination.

Reported in no less than the publicly-funded state messaging outlet National Public Radio on Sept. 21, a box resembling “literally a Chinese food takeout container” containing 200 “new, experimental malaria vaccine” carrying mosquitos was used to deliver their payload into the arms of volunteers in a recent clinical trial.

A Seattle woman was quoted as stating, “My whole forearm swelled and blistered…My family was laughing, asking like, ‘why are you subjecting yourself to this?'”

The woman, who participated in the experiment no less than five times, is captured in photographs in the article sporting a nose ring and the typical mad, wide-eyed grin characteristic of those who posed for COVID-19 vaccine acceptance shots throughout the pandemic.

In one photograph, her arm is shown covered with swollen mosquito bites to the extent that she looks as if she incurred a very serious case of chickenpox.

University of Washington scientist and lead author of the study Sean Murphy candidly told NPR, “We use the mosquitoes like they’re 1,000 small flying syringes.”

NPR explained, “The insects deliver live malaria-causing Plasmodium parasites that have been genetically modified to not get people sick. The body still makes antibodies against the weakened parasite so it’s prepared to fight the real thing.”

And elaborated that because of the nature of a parasite-based immunization attempt, the researchers “went this route because it is costly and time consuming to develop a formulation of a parasite that can be delivered with a needle.”

As for the efficacy of the attempt, “The small trial of 26 participants did show that the modified parasites protected some participants from a malaria infection for a few months,” NPR noted.

Modifying mosquitos to forcibly deliver COVID vaccines became something of a rotten tomato-magnet during the pandemic after the Plandemic documentary pointed out that NIH research stated it was looking into using the pests as “flying syringes” for human immunization based on an article published in Science.

Website Health Feedback took aim at the claim in a lengthy debunk diatribe, quoting the Science article as stating, “There’s a huge variation in the number of mosquito bites one person received compared with the next, so people exposed to the transgenic mosquitoes would get vastly different doses of the vaccine; it would be a bit like giving some people one measles jab and others 500 of them.”

NPR added that the world’s first malaria vaccine was approved by the Chinese Communist Party-friendly World Health Organization only last year. Manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline, their injection only boasts a 40 percent efficacy rate, however.

The article went further to elucidate the risks the trial participants incurred, noting that in a second round, 14 participants sacrificed their blood to another takeout box full of mosquitos, this time infected with the real malaria parasite.

The Seattle woman was one of the seven that were infected with malaria, which in theory, gave the experiment a 50 percent efficacy rate.

She lamented admitting that she cried once she was told she tested positive, because it meant she could no longer participate in the trial.

NPR lauded the woman’s zealotry, “Her experience was so positive that she went on to participate in clinical trials for a bird flu vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. She says that she will continue to enroll in vaccine clinical trials ‘for the rest of my life actually.’”

The mosquito technique may be seen as a boon by some of the more hardcore mass vaccine adherents, such as an FDA economist who was caught on hidden camera by investigative journalist team Project Veritas last year bragging to a man he thought he was on a date with about how he thought that blacks and low IQ whites should be forcibly vaccinated by way of a drive-by blowdart campaign.

And yet, the story may not really be news, or even marginally relevant beyond serving as a new fan to keep the not-very-subtle COVID vaccination propaganda rolling.

All the way back in 2009, Associated Press reported that a group of European researchers had tried the exact same experiment, but with more success.

“The results were astounding: Everyone in the vaccine group acquired immunity to malaria; everyone in a non-vaccinated comparison group did not, and developed malaria when exposed to the parasites later,” the article read.