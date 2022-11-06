‘Substantial’ Changes Coming to China’s ‘Zero-COVID’ Policies: Reuters

Beijing is planning shortened quarantine periods for foreign arrivals, according to three sources who spoke with Reuters.

These sources were backed up by a recording of a Citi meeting that featured a Chinese former disease control official saying that “substantial” changes are coming to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) draconian “zero-COVID” lockdowns.

Starting early at the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Beijing has maintained a policy of attempting to stamp out the virus from China, enacting extended lockdowns and quarantines have that had a crushing effect on the national and local economies, and created numerous and outrage-inducing humanitarian tragedies.

The insider information reported by Reuters comes despite most China-watchers claiming no sign that Beijing might ease “zero-COVID” after the 20th Party Congress that saw leader Xi Jinping took a third term and appoint many of his allies to higher posts.