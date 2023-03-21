NYPD Bracing for Possible Trump Indictment; Officers Ordered to Patrol in Uniform and Be Ready for Deployment

According to a March 21 memo obtained by News 4 New York, New York Police Department (NYPD) members have been ordered to patrol in uniform and brace for potential disruption should former U.S. President, Donald Trump, be arrested.

Trump has reportedly become the target of District Attorney Alvin Bragg who is believed to be considering charging the former president over a $130,000 payment Trump made to Stormy Daniels, a once adult film star, prior to his election in 2016.

The memo, issued by the commanding officer of the NYPD’s operations division, “instructed all uniformed service members to be mindful of protocol around public disorder and be prepared for mobilization at any time while on duty,” News 5 New York reported.

The NYPD announcement comes after Trump issued a statement on his social media platform, Truth Social, over the weekend broadcasting that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, March 21 and urged his supporters to hit the streets in protest.

In all caps, the former President wrote, “Our nation is now third world & dying. The American Dream is dead! The radical left anarchists have stolen our presidential election, and with it, the heart of our country.

“…With no crime being able to be proven & based on an old & fully debunked (By numerous other prosecutors!) fairytail, the far & away leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!”

So far, protests that have sprung up have been both manageable and low key including a protest that was scheduled for Tuesday at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue when a small caravan of Trump supporters drove from Long Island to Manhattan.

The New York Young Republicans Club did organize a protest in Lower Manhattan on Monday, which was attended by a few dozen supporters.

On March 20, two high profile locations had barricades erected around them by the NYPD including Trump Tower and the Manhattan Criminal Court.

NYPD officers set up step barricades outside Trump Tower after a small crowd gathers on March 21, 2023 in New York City. NYC and other cities are bracing for a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in his investigation into the former president’s involvement in a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. (Image: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

In anticipation of disruption the NYPD, Secret Service, court officers and the FBI have been meeting to discuss security, NBC New York reported.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has come under fire for focusing on Trump while violent crime skyrockets in the state, recently offered Trump the opportunity to testify before the grand jury concerning the matter, an opportunity the former president declined.

According to officials, despite no charges being filed, numerous agencies are involved including the NYPD, New York State Court Officers, the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.