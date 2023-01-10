Trump Implies Long Time Supporter, Newsmax Commentator, Died Suddenly of Heart Issues

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Jan. 9 via his Truth Social platform that an ardent supporter and Newsmax commentator has died suddenly, implying that heart issues may have been the cause.

“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans,” Trump stated as he told the world that Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway of the Diamond and Silk podcast “has just passed away at her home” in North Carolina.

Although no cause of death has been formally announced, while paying respects, the former President alluded that the issue may have been a sudden heart attack or other heart-related issue when he elaborated, “Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out.”

RELATED READING

According to a Washington Times article on her passing, Diamond’s partner “Silk” refers to her sister, Rochelle Hardaway Richardson. The duo “rocketed to fame in the mid-10s as outspoken supporters of Mr. Trump on YouTube,” the outlet stated.

The Times provided further details on the pair’s endeavors, noting they “appeared several times at Trump rallies in 2015 and 2016, and testified before Congress during his presidency, on such issues as immigration crackdown and social-media censorship.”

“From 2018 to 2020, they had a show on the Fox News streaming service and regularly appeared on the news network’s shows,” the article added.

Diamond and Silk’s tenure on Fox was short lived, however, when the sisters started to question the veracity of the CDC’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) fatality statistics.

“However, that relationship ended in April 2020 after comments the pair had made doubting the official number of deaths from COVID-19, accusing the CDC of doctoring them to make Mr. Trump look bad,” the Times stated.

The pair joined Newsmax in August of 2020, launching a show titled Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear, which aired on the station’s cable television broadcast.

A recent swath of high profile sudden deaths, such as the case of two young producers for ABC News who died suddenly, including 37-year-old George Stephanopoulos producer Dax Tejera, confirmed to pass away from a heart attack, has brought into question whether unintended consequences of COVID vaccine mandates may be rearing their heads.

ABC parent company Walt Disney Corporation has been reported to be one of the strictest in the entertainment industry for mandatory vaccination as a condition of employment, only beginning to relax the requirement for all crew members as late as November of 2022.

However, Hardaway being a vaccine acceptor is in doubt.

A Jan. 5 post on the duo’s Twitter account referenced the sudden cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin and if it was linked to his vaccination status, stating, “It’s time to have the conversation,” in regards to potential vaccine adverse reactions.

It's time to have the conversation. https://t.co/ceFT75c5mL — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 5, 2023

Moreover, the specific comments that led to Diamond and Silk being punted from Fox News evoked the question of the safety of vaccines in the midst of the global drive to mandate and nudge as many people as possible to accept injection.

An April of 2020 critique by Media Matters quoted Hardaway as referencing the vaccines in the following way: “I have a problem receiving any vaccine from any entity, especially anybody like Bill Gates who pushed for population control.”

However, Hardaway’s death may not have been so sudden to insiders.

It appears that in November of 2022, Diamond began to suffer from a severe illness that required hospitalization.

On Nov. 26, the Diamond and Silk Twitter account tweeted, “Anyone who believes in the power of prayer please pray for Diamond.”

Anyone who believes in the power of prayer please pray for Diamond — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 26, 2022

The claim caught fire after netizens noted that Hardaway kept coughing during a podcast session on a Chit Chat Live segment broadcast on Lindell TV just days earlier on Nov. 17.

The post led to websites such as Lee Bailey’s Eurweb and message board Democratic Underground posting without supporting evidence that Hardaway had been hospitalized with COVID.

“I guess the hydroxychloroquine failed her,” stated an account named Ohio Joe in a post that linked to an MSN.com cache of an article making the claim published by the website Blavity.

But on Nov. 30, the Diamond and Silk Twitter account called the claim “a complete and utter lie,” and threatened to sue unless Blavvity issued a retraction within 24 hours.

The story written by Aria Bell @Bellaire_ on @MSN is a complete and utter lie.



You have 24 hours to retract this lie or you will hear from our attorney.



You should know better then to write stories without facts and accurate information! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 30, 2022

The article has since been deleted from the magazine’s website.

However, if it were true that Hardaway did contract COVID, ensuing heart problems such as myocarditis from a viral infection are just as likely as from a vaccine adverse reaction.

Additionally, a November of 2021 study by Chinese researchers working at Sweden’s Umea University found that the spike protein, which SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, uses to enter and subsequently infect cells, amasses in the nucleus of cells, damaging critical DNA repair and adaptive immunity functions.

While the virus itself carries the spike protein, the mRNA gene therapy vaccines deliver a genetic instruction into human cells that causes them to manufacture the virus’s spike protein on their surface with the intention of eliciting an immune system response that will neutralize SARS-CoV-2 if exposed.

In one concrete case, Josh Archibald of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers developed a season-ending case of myocarditis after suffering a COVID-19 infection.

Archibald, who plays the position of right wing, was an outspoken critic of mandatory vaccination and the only player on the team to decline the injections.

A Jan. 2 survey released by Rasmussen Reports of 1,000 American adults conducted between Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 of 2022 found that more than one in four of respondents believed that someone they knew had died from a COVID vaccine complication.