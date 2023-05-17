‘The Suffering of the Chinese People Is Caused by This Evil Regime’: Statements by Those Quitting the Communist Party

The Tuidang movement, founded in November 2004, encourages Chinese around the world to renounce their oaths made to lay down their lives for communism when they joined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or its affiliated youth organizations. Over the past two decades, hundreds of millions of people have given their assumed or real names to voice their separation from the CCP, the single most deadly regime in human history. Here, Vision Times presents some recent statements from those who have quit the Party, translated from the Chinese.

‘The suffering of the Chinese people is caused by this evil regime’ (May 11, 2023)

“My father was an official under the Nationalist government [before the communist takeover], and my mother was a teacher. After the evil CCP seized power, my father was persecuted by the evil Party, and I suffered persecution by implication, so I couldn’t find normal employment. I know that the suffering of the Chinese people is caused by this evil regime, which ruins Chinese civilization and poisons the Chinese people by its forcible imposition of atheism and the theory of evolution. Here I solemnly declare that I withdraw from the Youth League of the evil Communist Party that I once joined, that I will not be a descendant of Marx and Lenin, but come clean as a true Chinese.”

— Shi Bin (石斌), mainland China

Quitting the Young Pioneers and Communist Youth League (May 13, 2023)

“I have come to understand the evils of the Communist Party. People are squeezed of their livelihood, there is no real justice in Chinese society, black and white are turned on their heads [i.e. truth and falsehood reversed], and people don’t lift a finger to help even when they see a senior fall down on the street. Society has already hit moral rock-bottom; for this reason, I declare my withdrawal from the Communist Youth League and Young Pioneers, drawing a clear line between myself and this vile demon.”

— Dai Shijie (戴世杰), China

Quitting the Party, League, and Pioneers (May 14, 2023)

“From my past encounters with cultivators of Falun Gong and from reading its books, I feel that Dafa disciples [Dafa refers to Falun Gong] are truly heroes among the Chinese people. The Chinese of today’s society are, for the most part, interested only in making money and living a life of pleasure, but for Dafa disciples to be able to stay sober and not become drunk on decadent material desires [in this age] before great catastrophe strikes is truly worthy of praise. After experiencing this last pandemic, I really feel that things have become unbearably tough for the common people, and that China has really reached the time of regime change.

I hope that more Falun Gong practitioners can clarify the facts to even more of their fellow Chinese and awaken the slumbering masses of everyday folk. Due to the CCP’s persecution of Confucian, Buddhist, and Daoist traditional culture during the Cultural Revolution and the subsequent moneymaking craze that came with the reform and opening up, the majority of Chinese people have become spiritually numb and zombie-like, oblivious to the principles of good and evil, truth and lies; they do whatever the Party tells them to. I hope that Dafa disciples can go clarify the truth at schools, hospitals, government agencies, work units, CCP academies, and the military, as these institutions are terribly corrupt and degenerated.”

— Peng Cheng (鹏程), China

A Chinese refugee withdraws from the Party, League, and Pioneers (May 17, 2023)

“I am self-employed and hail from Chongqing [in southwestern China]. While in China I crossed the Great Firewall to access the outside internet, where I learned about the Tiananmen massacre and other information, which resulted in me getting detained and harassed by the CCP’s state security agents. I was compelled to flee to America by smuggling myself in via Mexico. At a tourist site, I met Falun Gong practitioners who told me about the Tuidang movement and its significance. As someone who experienced persecution at the hands of the CCP, I had long ago made up my mind to withdraw from all of its organizations, and separate myself from them completely.”

— Yuan Shenglin (袁生林)

Falun Gong practitioners hold a parade on July 1, 2019, in Hong Kong amidst the city’s massive pro-democracy movement. The large banner reads “Disintegrate the CCP, end the persecution.” (Image: Sung Bi-lung/The Epoch Times)

Statement of Withdrawal from the Young Pioneers (May 17, 2023)

“My name is Ding Yun, and I joined the Young Pioneers when I was a child. I hereby state my withdrawal [from the Pioneers], so as to completely annul the oath I swore [to serve and lay down my life for the CCP] at the time. The Communist Party is horrible, it does nothing but deceive and oppress the people; even children are not spared, it makes them swear an oath at such a young age to dedicate their entire life to it, it’s just terrible.”

— Ding Yun (丁云), Henan Province

I support Falun Gong’s anti-communism, and withdraw all of the CCP’s organizations (May 17, 2023)

“Over the last few years, I’ve become knowledgeable about the true history of the Chinese Communist Party. I am disgusted with how it brought disaster to China, slaughtered so many of its people, and brainwashes the Chinese masses. The deception, malice, and struggle [embodied by] the CCP have caused the Chinese people to gradually lose their human nature in the face of Party nature; an example being when they didn’t let a pregnant woman into the hospital because she didn’t have a nucleic acid COVID test result and caused her to lose her child right at the entrance. I hope for the speedy disintegration of this Party, and it is my sincere will to withdraw from the CCP’s organizations — the Party, League, and Pioneers.

Also in the last few years, I’ve come to learn more about Falun Gong and admire their wholehearted efforts to oppose communism. To show support for all that the Falun Gong community has done to expose the CCP, I have entrusted Qin Peng [a popular overseas Chinese news commentator] with publicizing my withdrawal from the Party’s organizations on the Tuidang website; I also state my condemnation of all the CCP’s violent and evil deeds, break with this Party of lies, and hope that all the Chinese people can soon wake up and recognize the true face of the CCP.”

— Jason Yan