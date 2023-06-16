Calgary Law Enforcement Cracks Down On Black Lives Matter Kingpins

Law enforcement in the Canadian city of Calgary appear to have upped enforcement actions against local members of the Marxist-organized Black Lives Matter group.

The first instance made international headlines when Fox News reported on June 15 that Adora Nwofor, the President of Black Lives Matter YYC, was arrested on June 2 and charged with a hate crime after allegedly blockading a Catholic school.

Fox cited a June 13 report by Postmedia conglomerate node Calgary Herald, who referenced court records showing Nwofor had been charged for “wilfully obstructing and interfering” with a facility “primarily used for religious worship and educational purposes” in an article titled, President of Calgary’s Black Lives Matter Movement Charged With Hate Crime.

MORE ON DOMESTIC TERRORISM

Although in Canada—especially the Western prairie provinces—Black Lives Matter played little to no role in influencing mainstream society even during the 2020 destruction of cities following the George Floyd campaign, the group was still permitted by the government and law enforcement to protest during Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) lockdowns.

Nonetheless, Nwofor’s indictment comes at a time when fellow BLM member Taylor McNallie stood trial starting in March after being charged with assaulting an off-duty police officer in the head with a megaphone during an August of 2021 protest.

During the trial, the Herald reported that McNallie admitted to the court that she “was yelling at the officers as she approached…saying they were a waste of taxpayer dollars and might even have called them ‘pigs.’”

“Some of our signs had that messaging on it, so if I didn’t say it, they read it,” the outlet quoted McNallie as stating during the trial.

But the McNallie case takes on even more significance in light of June 15 events, just days after media reported that Nwofor was charged.

Federal messaging outlet Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that Calgary Police Service had arrested and charged McNallie once again, this time in the middle of the courtroom just moments after being convicted by a Justice of the Court of Queen’s Bench on the original charges.

The article is unclear on the specifics of the case, but states that McNallie was charged in relation “to a protest in May outside Western Canada High School on International Day Against Homophobia.”

It appears to refer to a May 17 incident where 16-year-old activist Josh Alexander was arrested at the rally by CPS for counter protesting. According to reporting by independent outlet Rebel News, police told them Alexander would be released once the protest was concluded.

In a video of the event published to YouTube by Rebel News, Alexander appears to be surrounded by pride culture protesters who serve as the aggressor.

As Alexander attempts to leave the circle, he’s pushed back by a masked assailant. After several minutes of scuffling, a heavy set black woman matching the appearance of McNallie enters the foray, grabbing Alexander by the body and pushing him down the sidewalk.

CBC’s article states, “At the time, police said a fight broke out between supporters of the rally and those who opposed it.”

The theatrical nature of McNallie’s second arrest may indicate a change in guard following the election of Danielle Smith as Premier last month.

In January, RDNews Now, a City of Red Deer publication owned by Pattison Media, reported that the Crown Prosecutor had dropped yet another set of charges McNallie was slapped with after allegedly assaulting a counter protester at a September of 2022 “community discussion on anti-racism” with a weapon.

In a statement to RDNews by the Crown as for why the charges were dropped, the provincial prosecutor was vague and only spoke in generalities about how the state reserves the right to continue with charges only if it feels it has a reasonable likelihood of conviction.

At the time, Smith had just replaced Premier Jason Kenney who resigned in May of 2022 after winning the United Conservative Party nomination, but had yet to win a formal election by the people.

In Canada, both Premiers and the Prime Minister are not directly elected, but are appointed to the position as leaders of the party who wins the most seats during an election.