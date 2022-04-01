Portland Summer of 2020 Rioter Gets 10 Years In Prison After Throwing Molotov Cocktails at Cops

A participant in Portland’s summer of 2020 riots has been handed a 10-year prison sentence and is ordered to pay $200,000 in restitution after molotov cocktails he threw ignited the clothes of a police officer and a fellow riot participant.

The fellow participant suffered severe injuries to the legs, according to a March 29 press release by the office of Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

Here is video of the rioter accused by Oregon prosecutors of being Malik Muhammed throwing a Molotov cocktail at a group of Portland police. pic.twitter.com/s6NmlsG084 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 23, 2021

After traveling from Indiana to Oregon and participating in four separate Portland riots between September and October, Malik Muhammed was arrested after a firebomb thrown at police failed to detonate and was recovered as evidence.

According to Schmidt’s office, “DNA and a Goodwill sticker on the bottle” in conjunction with “an extensive investigation” allowed law enforcement to identify the culprit.

Muhammed pled guilty to 14 felony charges, including two counts of Attempted Murder 2, three counts of Riot, and four counts of First Degree Criminal Mischief.

The first three riots Muhammed attended targeted police stations, court houses, and detention facilities.

During the fourth, which occurred in downtown Seattle, Muhammed smashed the windows of the Oregon Historical Society, Portland State University, and multiple businesses.

When being arrested, police retrieved a loaded, concealed handgun.

Crowdfunded bail

According to June of 2021 reporting by Antifa-specialist Andy Ngo, when Muhammed was arrested, he asked to be detained in a mental health facility. The presiding judge ordered he remain in jail on $2.1 million in bail, which Ngo says was covered by the Portland Freedom Fund (PFF).

An update on this infamous 2020 scene from Portland in which a Molotov cocktail set this protester's feet on fire:



Tonight, prosecutors say Malik Muhammed is getting 10 years in prison, accused of throwing that Molotov and others at police.pic.twitter.com/hLZgN1jD3y — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) March 30, 2022

In May of 2021, the PFF, whose website no longer responds and whose Twitter account has mostly gone dark, complained in a tweet that DA Schmidt “ran on ending cash bail, yet, here we are. $2 million ransom for a Black protestor.”

The entity stated in June that Muhammed was arrested by federal agents only a day after financing his release. DA Schmidt’s office applied for bail to be revoked on the basis of Muhammed being a dangerous offender.

The PFF does have an existing PDF slide deck presentation hosted on the Multnomah County chapter of the Oregon Women’s Lawyers group, which claims it is a crowdfunded entity fighting against racial and gender injustice in Oregon.

The deck links to a 2019 GoFundMe titled “Black Mamas Bail Out,” which collected almost $6,000 USD.

Caught left handed

According to April of 2021 reporting by Ngo in The Post Millennial, Muhammed, 24 at the time, was described as a “Black Lives Matter leader” who had “scrubbed his social media posts” after facing a grand jury indictment on an original 28 charges.

Ngo discovered Muhammed’s connections to the far-left Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front, who called for a way to “support Malik” on Twitter the same month.

Here is a newly released video from Portland Police showing another angle of the firebombing attack at the #BLM #antifa riot in Portland on 23 Sept.



Malik Muhammed is accused of traveling from Indianapolis to try & kill police in Portland. https://t.co/kYyVx6vh7a. pic.twitter.com/nN08CSN6TI — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 5, 2021

“Though previously unknown in the Pacific Northwest, Muhammed gained a reputation as a self-styled BLM leader in Indiana,” wrote Ngo. “Like other Antifa and BLM protesters charged with violent crimes, he’s ex-military, having served in the U.S. Army for a time before being discharged.”

The article revealed that during a public relations stunt in June of 2020 in Indianapolis where, during a Marxist-linked Black Lives Matter march on the personal home of Governor Mike Holcomb, a Republican, Muhammed was captured on camera hugging a cop.

A few days later, Holcomb invited Muhammed into his home for a private meeting.

Ngo pointed out, “Only days earlier, Muhammad had tried to lead an angry crowd to the governor’s home while carrying riot gear.”