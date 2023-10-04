Bucatini all’Amatriciana: A Taste of Italian Comfort

Published with permission from LuxuryWeb.com

While I have an appreciation for the artistry of Molecular Gastronomy and the delights of Nouvelle Cuisine, there’s an unparalleled warmth that classic dishes from various cuisines offer. These are the dishes I turn to when in search of comfort food.

Memories of my childhood favorites mix with the culinary treasures I’ve gathered on my global adventures. I’ve crafted everything from Greek Pastitsio, Turkish Imam-Bayildi, and Iç Pilaf, to the sumptuous Paella of Spanish Catalunya. And when winter’s chill takes hold, I might indulge in a slow-cooked Cassoulet. My palette has also savored the richness of Thai Massamun chicken, Moroccan Harira soup, and of course, Italy’s own Bucatini all’Amatriciana.

RELATED: Els Tallers: A Catalan Culinary Masterpiece Perched High in the Mountains

(Image: Manos Angelakis/Luxury Web)

In the bustling tavernas of Rome, the robust and zesty Bucatini all’Amatriciana is a staple. This pasta is bathed in a vibrant sauce blending tomato pulp, guanciale (pork cheek) or pancetta, onions, garlic, diverse pepper flakes, and white wine. A generous sprinkle of grated pecorino cheese crowns the dish. This culinary gem owes its name to the charming town of Amatrice in Lazio, near Rome. I treasure the recipe I procured 40 years ago from Il Luogo di Aimo e Nadia, a renowned Michelin-starred restaurant in Milan.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER For the best of our weekly content！ There is something wrong, please try again later By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , and to receive messages from Vision Times. SIGN UP Success You are now signed up for our newsletter Success Check your email to complete sign up

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

4 oz. thinly sliced guanciale, pancetta, or non-smoked bacon (chopped)

½ tsp. blended Arbol, Habanero, and Jalapeño crushed pepper flakes

½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

¾ cup minced onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 28-oz. can San Marzano peeled tomatoes with juices, hand-crushed

Kosher salt to taste

½ cup white wine (options: Italian Verdicchio, Vermentino, or Greek Savatiano)

¾ cup finely grated Pecorino or Locatelli cheese (around 1 oz.)

14 to 16 oz. of Bucatini

Method:

In a large skillet or sauteuse, warm the oil over medium heat. Add guanciale or pancetta, frying until golden and crisp (4-5 minutes). Mix in the pepper flakes and black pepper, stirring briefly. Incorporate onions and garlic, sautéing until they soften (around 8 minutes). Introduce the tomatoes and wine, then reduce the heat, allowing the sauce to thicken for 15-20 minutes. Simultaneously, set a pot of water to boil. Salt the water, then stir in the pasta. Cook until slightly firmer than al dente. Drain, saving ¼ cup of the pasta water. Combine the pasta with the sauce, tossing thoroughly to ensure even coating. If needed, add the reserved pasta water. Finish by blending in the cheese, then serve in warm dishes.

Personal Touch: For an aromatic twist, I occasionally add 1¼ tsp. of Spaghettata (a Neapolitan spice blend) and a hint (¼ tsp.) of oregano. This provides a flavorful twist to the timeless Amatriciana.

Visit LuxuryWeb.com to see the original article, and more.