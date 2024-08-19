Harris Reveals Her Economic Agenda As Democratic National Convention Kicks Off

Heading into the Democratic National Convention (DNC) — which runs from Aug. 19 to the 22nd in Chicago, Illinois — the Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, revealed much of her economic agenda, an agenda that the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) estimates will add $1.7 trillion in extra spending over the next decade.

At a rally on Aug.16 in Raleigh, North Carolina, Harris revealed an agenda which she says is focused on reducing the cost of living for everyday Americans, calling it an “opportunity economy.”

She also took the chance to lash out at Donald Trump’s suggestion of placing tariffs on a number of imported goods, dubbing it a “Trump tax.”

Trump responded during a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 17, saying, “A tariff is a tax on a foreign country, that’s the way it is, whether you like it or not … It’s a tax on a country that’s ripping us off and stealing our jobs. And it’s a tax that doesn’t affect our country.”

Cornerstone policies

Among Harris’s cornerstone proposals are a federal ban on price gouging for groceries, upwards of $25,000 in down payment assistance for some first-time home buyers, and tax incentives for developers of starter homes. Harris says she wants to see American home builders build another three million housing units.

She is also proposing expanding the nation’s child tax credit, raising it to $6,000 for children in their first year and broadening the earned income tax credit for childless lower-income workers.

Harris’s proposal to raise the child tax credit came after Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance suggested earlier in August that the credit be raised from $2,000 per child to $5,000.

On the health care front, Harris says she wants to lower health insurance premiums through the Affordable Care Act.

She says her plan is committed to fighting the high cost of food, housing and healthcare in the first 100 days that she would be in office.

“As President, Kamala Harris will focus on creating an opportunity economy for the middle class that advances their economic security, stability, and dignity,” the campaign said in a statement. “Unlike Donald Trump, whose extreme Project 2025 agenda would drive up the deficit, increase taxes on the middle class by $3,900, and send our economy spiraling into recession – her plan is a fiscally responsible way to put money back in the pockets of working people and ensure billionaires and big corporations pay their fair share.”

In the weeds

Harris unveiled a number of policies on Friday, including taking steps to eliminate medical debt for millions of Americans by possibly using federal funds to forgive outstanding debt from health care providers.

She also said she would work to cap the out-of-pocket cost of insulin at $35 per month for every American and limit every American’s annual spending on out-of-pocket prescription drugs to $2,000.

Her campaign also said that it would eliminate tax benefits for Wall Street investors who buy single-family rental homes in bulk and prevent corporate landlords from using software price-setting tools to increase rents by large margins.

Her plan has been largely panned as a “populist” one, one that requires government intervention at every step.

“I know that most businesses are playing by the rules and creating jobs,” Harris said Friday. “But some are not, and we need to take action when that is the case.”

Progressives are excited.

Felicia Wong, president of Roosevelt Forward, a left-leaning think tank said, “Harris has made a set of policy choices over the last several weeks that make it clear that the Democratic Party is committed to a pro working-family agenda,” adding that, “The days of ‘What’s good for free enterprise is good for America’ are over.”

What it would cost

While Harris routinely refers to her economic policies as being an investment with an eventual return, not everyone is convinced.

Regarding the entire plan, the CFRB says it would increase deficits by $1.7 trillion over the next decade and this figure could rise to $2 trillion if her housing plan, which currently would only last 4 years, is made permanent.

At the end of July, the U.S. national debt surpassed $35 trillion for the first time in history and continues to climb at a staggering rate.

In January 2024 it hit $34 trillion and just four months prior to that, in September 2023, it had reached $33 trillion.

Regarding price gouging, Harris’s campaign says it would authorize the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to impose large fines on grocers that impose “excessive” price hikes on their customers.

The plan is intended to deter grocery stores, and the companies that feed them, from engaging in excessive price hikes that are not justified by production cost increases.

The FTC’s role would be expanded to include investigating companies and imposing fines when violations are discovered, similar to how attorneys general operate now.

Also, on Aug. 19, at the DNC the Harris campaign confirmed that it would roll back a Trump era tax policy which lowered the federal corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

Harris’s campaign says they would raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent.