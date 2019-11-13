3 Amazing Egg Recipes You Should Try Today

If you love eggs and are bored with the usual recipes, it is definitely time to whip out something new. Here are three amazing egg dishes that will bring a new flavor to your dining table and make your mealtime a tastier experience.

1. Mint egg

Heat some vegetable oil. Put 2-3 finely chopped garlic cloves and a 4 cm-sized ginger piece (finely shredded) into a pan on high heat. Cook for about 2 minutes until the ginger and garlic show a golden color. Put in 1 cup of mint leaves that are slightly wilted and keep mixing the contents of the pan.

Pour 6 lightly beaten eggs, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, ½ teaspoon caster sugar, and a few drops of sesame oil into the mix. Keep chopping the egg and stirring the mixture over two to three minutes. When the egg has become dry and shows a caramelized or dark brown color, it is time to stop. This dish is ideally served alongside steamed rice.

Egg salad

Take eight eggs and place them in a large pan. Cover them with water, place a lid over the pan, and bring the water to a boil. Keep the heat on medium for about six to seven minutes and you should end up with perfect hard-boiled eggs.

Chop the eggs into bite-sized pieces and put them in a bowl. Add in 1/4 cup of mayonnaise and minced dill, two tablespoons of minced chives and Dijon mustard, 1/4 teaspoon of pepper, and ½ teaspoon of salt. Mix very well and your salad will be ready. As a substitute for mayonnaise, you can use pesto, nut butter, Greek yogurt, or hummus. You can also add in some olives, bacon, diced shrimp, etc. to increase the flavor of the salad.

Use the salad as a spread on crackers or sandwiches. If you store it properly in a refrigerator, it should last for up to 3 or 4 days. However, if you do not plan on storing it, the salad should be discarded after it has been kept at room temperature for more than two hours.

Egg masala

To make Indian style spicy egg masala, you need 3 hard-boiled eggs. Use a fork and poke on the eggs randomly. This will ensure that the eggs absorb the flavors of the masala as much as it can. Heat 2 ½ tablespoons of oil in a pan. Add ½ teaspoon of cumin, 3 cloves, 2 cardamoms, a 1-inch cinnamon stick, and 1 bay leaf. Let the spices splutter. Add ¼ cup of chopped onions into the pan and sprinkle in some salt. Let the onions caramelize.

Add 1 ½ teaspoon of ginger garlic paste into the mix and keep sautéing. Once you smell the fragrance oozing out from the paste, add ¾ cup of chopped tomatoes and fry them until they become mushy. Next, add about ½ teaspoon of chili powder, ¾ teaspoon of garam masala, and 1/8 teaspoon of turmeric. After a few minutes, pour 3 tablespoons of yogurt and fry the mixture until you see the oil separating.

Add the boiled eggs at this point together with some mint and coriander leaves. Fry for about 2 minutes until you smell the aroma of mint. Pour in water so that it covers the eggs and cover the pan with a lid. Cook until the dish thickens to a consistency of your preference. That’s it. This spicy egg masala will go well with bread and rice.

