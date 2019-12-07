Some Safety Advice to Get You Through the Christmas Season

With Christmas coming up this month, everyone is busy planning for the holidays. But despite the fun you might have, it is important that you realize the Christmas season can be fraught with danger if you are not careful. Whether it be kids or adults, everyone is in a jolly good mood and will have a laid back attitude. To ensure that this atmosphere is not ruined by accidents, always take some safety precautions.

Mind the candles

When it’s Christmas, a few candles here and there are a common sight in many homes. However, these candles are also one of the leading causes of fire. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), December is the peak time of house fires. A 5-year study showed that more than half the decoration-related fires caused in the home were triggered by candles.

“Keep lit candles at least 12 inches away from surrounding objects. Trim wicks to a quarter of an inch before you light them and only let candles burn for one hour for every inch of diameter, so the wax can melt evenly. So, if you have a three-inch candle, it shouldn’t burn for more than three hours. And never leave lit candles in a room that’s unattended,” according to Good Housekeeping.

Electrical components

Homes that do not use too many candles during Christmas often decorate their place with electrical lights. Be sure that you only buy UL listed lights. Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is a facility that tests lights and certifies whether it is safe for home use or not. When using extension cords, check that you do not overload the sockets. The wires should not be warm to touch. For decorating outside your home, only use lights and extension cords that are specifically manufactured for outdoor use. Inspect all the wires, lights, and other electrical components for any damage before using it for decorations.

Broken objects

Christmastime can be pretty busy in some homes, what with all the relatives pouring in every day. In the hustle and bustle, a few things can get dropped. Maybe it’s a glass cup or a ceramic ware. Do not just brush it aside and carry on with the celebrations. Tiny fragments of the shattered objects can lie on the floor. Anyone walking around the place is in danger of having their feet pierced. The pieces pose a huge danger to toddlers, who are likely to roll on the floors and might likely get some in their eyes or other areas of the body. So do yourself a favor and thoroughly vacuum clean the area where an object has fallen and shattered.

Ladders

Placing decorations in the house can require you to climb to the top of your home or other high places. You will need a ladder in such instances. And with a ladder comes the risk of falling down. As a precaution, always have someone on the ground when climbing ladders, especially if you are carrying a heavy object to the top. Hanging lights might require you to stretch your feet. Without someone holding on to the ladder and keeping it steady, you put yourself at risk of physical damage. Never ever place a ladder on top of a desk or bench to get extra height, especially when alone. Plus, always wear footwear with a good grip when using ladders.

