Avoiding These 5 Bad Habits Can Lead to a Longer Life

Lifestyle choices can have a big impact on health. While adding or choosing to maintain healthy habits, there are also a few bad habits you might want to lose or avoid.

1. Staying up late

Staying up late can be disruptive to your body’s natural rhythms. Adults should go to bed at about 10 p.m. at night and be able to engage in deep sleep by 11 p.m. Modern medical science defines staying up late as keeping an irregular sleeping pattern or lack of sleep. The harm caused by staying up late is more than having dark circles or bags under your eyes along with aging problems in the short term. It disrupts your biological clock and makes your body more susceptible to all sorts of health risks in the long run because the disruption of the biological balance lowers the immune system and allows pathogens to get in.

2. Sitting for too long

Sitting for too long can lead to slack muscles, back pain, and weak and swollen lower limbs. The chances of developing osteoarthritis in the neck and hemorrhoids both become comparatively higher. Sitting can also result in a drop in blood supply to the brain, which makes the body get tired easily, degrades the memory, and undermines the attention span.

3. Eating and drinking too much

Irregular meal times, starving or going without meals, or overeating or overindulgence in greasy or spicy foods harm the stomach and also your long-term health.

4. Smoking and drinking alcohol

Alcohol and tobacco do nothing but damage to the body. Both nicotine and alcohol work to deteriorate your health and even shorten your life expectancy.

5. Losing your temper

Many people overlook the impact of negative emotions, which can, in fact, pose a great threat to health. Traditional Chinese medical science considers anger to be the source of hundreds of diseases. Having an occasional outburst does not cause a problem, but when the frequency increases, health, or even one’s life, is endangered. Anger triggers big changes biologically that can affect all parts of the body. According to data reported by Harvard University, anger poses a great danger to the heart as the risk of myocardial infarction or acute coronary syndrome increases by 4.74 times.

Translated by Cecilia and edited by Helen

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email