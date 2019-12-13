Why Photons Flying From Other Galaxies Do Not Reach the Earth

Scientists have improved a computer program that helps simulate the behavior of photons when interacting with hydrogen spilled in intergalactic space. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)
Troy Oakes
Scientists have improved a computer program that helps simulate the behavior of photons when interacting with hydrogen spilled in intergalactic space. The results have been published in the scientific journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Andrey Savelyev, associate professor of the Institute of Physical and Mathematical Sciences and Information Technologies of the IKBFU and one of the study’s authors, said:

Scientists, according to Savelyev, today have two versions of why this happens. The first is that a photon, after being converted into an electron (and this, as is known, in contrast to a neutral photon, a charged particle) falls into a magnetic field, deviates from its path, and does not reach the Earth even after being transformed again into a photon.

The second version explains the behavior of particles flying to our planet not by their interaction with an electromagnetic field, but by contact with hydrogen “spilled” in intergalactic space. Savelyev said:

Unfortunately, it is not yet possible to verify the calculations empirically, because people have not yet learned how to create extreme space conditions on Earth, but Andrey Savelyev is sure that someday this will become possible to some extent.

Unfortunately, it is not yet possible to verify the calculations empirically, because people have not yet learned how to create extreme space conditions on Earth. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

It is important to note that the results of the research, despite the fact that while they are what is called “pure science,” can theoretically be applied in practice in the future: Savelyev said:

Provided by: Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University [Note: Materials may be edited for content and length.]

