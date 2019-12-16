Kakadu Plum: Australia’s Very Own Superfood

The Kakadu plum is a fruit native to Australia and has been used by the Indigenous Aboriginal communities both as food and for medicinal purposes. They have a sour taste with an astringent finish and are best eaten when fully ripe.

Rich in vitamin C

Kakadu plums are a storehouse of nutrients. Just 100 grams of the fruit offers 100 percent of the Daily Value (DV) of copper, 13.3 percent of the DV of iron, 13 mg of sodium, 0.8 grams of protein, and 7.1 grams of dietary fiber. But where it really shines is in its vitamin C composition. You can get 3,230 percent of the DV of vitamin C through 100 grams of Kakadu plums. The fruit is basically the richest source of vitamin C you can find in any store. A good amount of vitamin C is essential for the proper functioning of the immune system, memory, and heart health.

Adults with high blood pressure have been found to have reduced their blood pressure values by consuming Kakadu plums. People who ate foods with vitamin C were also seen to have a lower risk of heart disease than those who had low vitamin C consumption. However, do keep in mind that ingesting high amounts of vitamin C every day is not good for your health, since it can lead to complications like kidney stones. Therefore, eat the plums only to the extent that you meet the vitamin C daily intake requirements.

Anti-cancer properties

Research has pointed to the possibility that Kakadu plums may have strong anti-cancer properties. One study published in 2012 looked at the chemotherapeutic potential of Kakadu plums, which are rich in an antioxidant called ellagic acid, which is commonly found in walnuts, strawberries, almonds, and so on. “Ellagic acid induces detachment, proliferation inhibition, apoptosis, and cell cycle alterations in cancer and neuroblastoma cell lines in vitro… Therefore extracts containing ellagic acid (such as T. ferdinandia fruit extracts) have potential as chemotherapeutic agents for cancer treatment/prevention,” the study states.

Good for skin

The vitamin C in Kakadu plums can help fight pimple-causing bacteria infecting the face. The pulp of the fruit can be mixed with clay and applied to the face to flush out impurities and even out the complexion. It can stimulate collagen production in the skin and remove scars and fine lines. The inner bark of the Kakadu tree can be used to treat boils, wounds, and sores. Due to the fruit’s amazing effects on the skin, it is often a common ingredient in beauty products.

Antibacterial properties

Contamination of food by pathogens is a big cause of several types of illnesses. One study found that “extracts of T. ferdinandiana fruit and leaves possess significant in vitro antimicrobial properties against common foodborne bacteria. The antimicrobial properties of this plant were also supported by the presence of significant antioxidant and tannin contents.” Using Kakadu plums can provide a natural alternative for synthetic food preservatives, thereby helping avoid the side effects of consuming such artificial food additives.

Digestion and weight loss



Since Kakadu plums contain soluble carbohydrates and fiber in good quantities, they help preserve vitamin C in the body. This aids in healthy digestion. The antioxidants in the fruit have the ability to fight against fat cells in the body, thus helping in your weight loss efforts. This can end up curing metabolic syndrome that often acts as the trigger for obesity, disturbed glucose levels, and hypertension.

