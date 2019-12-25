Season’s Greetings to Our Readers

Bound by a common conviction, the fates of a woman living in Beijing and a man living in New York become inextricably linked in
a story of courage and freedom.
From the award-winning director of “Tibet: Beyond Fear”, Free China: The Courage to Believe, examines the widespread human
rights violations in China through the remarkable and uplifting stories of Jennifer Zeng, a mother and former Communist Party
member, and Dr. Charles Lee, a Chinese American businessman, who along with hundreds of thousands of peaceful citizens are
imprisoned, tortured and even killed for their organs.
This timely documentary highlights the issue of unfair trade practices with the West and how Internet technologies and the
re-emergence of traditional Chinese culture and spirituality are helping bring freedom to 1.3 billion people in China.