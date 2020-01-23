The Health Benefits of 9 Types of Fruit

Fruit is rich in carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. Health experts advise us to eat fruit every day, but do you know which fruits can help you with your health?

1. Kiwi fruit

Kiwi fruit is diuretic and contains antioxidants that help boost immunity and promote cardiovascular and cerebral functions. Kiwi fruit is rich in vitamin C, which is essential for cold prevention.

2. Bananas/strawberries/hawthorn

The potassium ions in a banana can help lower blood pressure. Strawberries contain pectin and antioxidants to deter arteriosclerosis. Hawthorn helps digestion and dissolves phlegm. It reduces cholesterol deposits on arterial walls so as to protect the vessels, lower blood viscosity, and increase blood flow capacity.

3. Mulberries/grapes

Mulberries can replenish the blood and activate its circulation, moisturize eyes, blacken hair, and deter aging. To balance its cool nature, you can make a drink by blending rice with mulberries and water to help improve your face color. Grapes replenish both blood and qi. They nourish the liver and kidneys, blacken hair, and help repair nerves with their vitamin P content. A blended drink with whole grapes offers a better result.

4. Papaya

Staying up late can result in constipation and a stomachache. Papaya works to solve both problems. Stewed soup made with papaya and ribs can help protect the stomach wall.

5. Starfruit/pineapples/dragon fruit

Sliced starfruit served with some salt can promote digestion because it serves as an antidote by preventing the forming of nitrite. Pineapples are diuretic and help digestion. Their bromelain content can hasten the digestion of the protein in meat. If you eat too much meat, have some fresh pineapple to help eliminate indigestion. Dragon fruit moisturizes the intestine and promotes good bowel movement. It is a good fruit choice after eating out or a big meal.

6. Longans/apples

Apples contain zinc, which can improve memory and brain development. Longans can open up the mind and expedite the thinking process. When your mind is slowing down, have some longans to support your body and brainpower, but take note to stay away from them if your throat feels dry or is inflamed because longans are hot in nature.

7. Oranges

The aroma of citrus fruit can calm the mind. When you don’t feel like eating, smelling an orange can stimulate your appetite.

8. Loquats/pears

Loquats can stop coughs and dissolve phlegm. When your throat feels tight or has sticky phlegm, eating fresh loquats can soothe the discomfort. Pears clear the throat and reduce heat. Eating steamed pears frequently can promote salivation and maintain your voice, but you should not eat too many at a time due to their cool nature.

9. Peaches

Peaches promote bowel movements. Eating peaches frequently can help reduce bloating. Nevertheless, people with a weak digestive system, children, and diabetic patients should exercise caution and not eat too many.

