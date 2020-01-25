Home Hacks: How to Turn a Shipping Container Into a Swimming Pool

Ever wanted a swimming pool for your home? If so, consider buying a shipping container. Need a guide for how to turn it into your dream pool? Read on to get a quick overview of the entire process.

Creating the pool

The first thing to do is to get the necessary permits for your area. Check out all rules and regulations regarding the fencing, excavation, or other things that have to be followed while constructing the container swimming pool. Make sure to provide all the measurements of the pool to the authorities so that you receive permission quickly.

Next, you have to decide on the placement of the pool. “If you are going to keep it underground, then the required area has to be dug up and levelled properly using cement. This has to be done carefully as the foundation of the pool has to be secured. If you are keeping the pool above ground level, then the sharp edges of the container have to be covered for safety,” according to SuperTech Industries.

Hire someone with experience in structural engineering to help you out with the swimming pool. They will check the proposed container and make sure it is strong enough to hold all the water inside. In addition, the engineer will also check whether the container can handle temperature changes, regular wear and tear, exposure to natural elements, and so on. After they give approval, you can buy the container.

Once the container is in place, you have to make it watertight. “Shipping containers are designed to be watertight from the outside; they typically aren’t designed to hold water on the inside. Shipping containers are lined with plywood, so you’ll need an extra layer of metal or plaster to keep your pool full,” according to Container Professionals. You may have to weld some watertight steel around the container. Both the interior and the exterior have to be made rust-proof. Plus, a sealant like marine-grade epoxy has to be applied.

In the final stage, you need to add the plumbing and filtration systems. Since waterworks can be a complex task, it is better left to professional plumbers. Set up the power supply of the pool and you are all set to jump in and enjoy a great time.

Why have a container swimming pool

One of the most attractive benefits of a container swimming pool is that it is often cheaper than traditional ones. Average prices of container pools range from US$6,000 to US$30,000. Of course, the cheaper you go, the lower the quality. But for people looking for an affordable pool solution, shipping containers offer a bargain.

Secondly: “It can be installed and used almost instantly. As shipping container pools are above-ground pools, no excavation work is required on your property. The pool simply needs a level surface to sit on, so you do not have to suffer the disruption to your lifestyle that goes with having an in-ground pool installed,” according to Compass Pools.

If the pool is above ground, it will eliminate the need to build a fence. As such, the cost of fencing can be avoided. If you or a family member are interested in competitive swimming, container shipping pools are ideal since they are often long enough to be useful for training purposes. You can even add a second shipping container and make a longer pool if necessary in the future.

