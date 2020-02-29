7 Healthy Reasons to Eat Camu Camu

Camu Camu is a berry native to the Amazon rainforest region in South America. Considered a superfood, the fruit is growing in popularity in the U.S. Due to its acidic taste, these berries are not usually eaten raw by most people. Instead, they are blended into juices or used as a powder that is then added to other foods. If you have never eaten Camu Camu, here are seven reasons why you should include it in your diet.

1. Rich in antioxidants

Antioxidants protect the cells in your body from being damaged by free radicals. Having too many radicals in the body can make a person prone to conditions like cancer and heart disease. Camu Camu is loaded with antioxidants. For people who have a habit of smoking, eating Camu Camu can be very beneficial since smoking generates excess free radicals.

“In a 1-week study in 20 male smokers, those who drank 0.3 cups (70 ml) of Camu Camu juice containing 1,050 mg of vitamin C daily had significantly lowered oxidative stress and inflammatory markers like C-reactive protein (CRP). What’s more, there were no changes in these markers in the placebo group who received a vitamin C tablet,” according to Healthline.

2. High Vitamin C content

Vitamin C is necessary for a strong immune system, as well as for the formation of a protein called collagen that aids in the development of bones and muscles. Just 100 grams of Camu Camu can contain up to 3 grams of Vitamin C. The powdered version contains far higher Vitamin C per gram since water content has been removed.

3. Reduce inflammation

Chronic inflammation leads to medical conditions like allergies, heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis. The pulp of Camu Camu contains an antioxidant called ellagic acid, which is known to inhibit aldose reductase, an enzyme that triggers inflammation. “Studies show that consuming Camu Camu juice for one week significantly reduces inflammatory markers in humans even when mere vitamin C supplementation falls short,” according to FreshCap.

4. Anti-aging property

If you are worried about showing signs of aging, Camu Camu can help. The antioxidant and vitamin C content of the fruit will support the body’s natural collagen generation process. This gives your skin a youthful elasticity, preventing it from becoming rough and saggy.

5. Weight loss

Weight gain is one of the main concerns of most people aiming to have a fit body. While exercise does help to tone your body, eating a healthy diet is also of utmost importance. A study on rats found that consuming Camu Camu increases the number of calories burned by the body while also supporting the healthy bacteria in the gut. These two factors help to ease digestion and ensure that you do not gain too much weight.

6. Antimicrobial

Camu Camu has a natural antiseptic property that provides protection against viral and bacterial infections. One study found that the seeds and peel of Camu Camu cut down the growth of harmful bacterial strains like Streptococcus mutans and Escherichia coli.

7. Minimize mood swings

For people suffering from psychological conditions like depression and mood swings, Camu Camu can provide some relief. “Camu Camu can have a relaxing effect on the body, acting almost like a sedative, which can certainly help to balance mood swings and soothe mental anxiety… the high levels of magnesium and other vitamins that reduce inflammation and calm the body are likely the cause behind this important health benefit,” according to Organic Facts.

