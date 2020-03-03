10 Measures to Protect Yourself From the Coronavirus

The coronavirus (COVID-19), which originated in Wuhan, China, is quickly becoming a pandemic as it spreads to many other countries. An American expert recommended 10 protective measures for you and your family to follow to guard against the virus.

Laurie Garrett, a science journalist and author and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Journalism in 1996, has experienced 30 disease outbreaks. With her vast experience, she recommends 10 protective measures to guard against the virus.

Wear hand gloves when going out and do not remove them in public. If you need to take off your gloves, do not touch your face or eyes with dirty hands. Wash your hands with soap and warm water before putting your gloves back on again. Change gloves daily and wash them thoroughly. Do not wear wet gloves. Face masks, such as the N95-type, must cover the mouth and nose tightly and cannot be reused. Do not remove the mask with dirty hands and put it on again. Keep a distance of about half a meter (or 1.6 feet) when talking to others. If the other person coughs, sneezes, and refuses to wear a mask, keep a distance of one meter (or about 3 feet) or leave. Avoid shaking hands or hugging during the epidemic period. Each family member should have their own towels. Do not touch others’ towels. Change and clean towels twice a week. Pay special attention to door handles. You can use your elbow, shoulder, or gloves to open a door or if you have to use your hands, wash them immediately after opening the door. Wash your hands immediately after touching others’ belongings. Do not touch your face with dirty hands. When sharing dishes with others, use sharing chopsticks for picking up food only. Do not eat and drink from other people’s tableware. Wash tableware and cookware before and after meals. Do not go to unsanitary restaurants. While the source of the virus is still not fully understood, do not buy and slaughter live animals or eat raw meat including raw fish. If the weather is nice, open a window to let air circulate, but if the weather is cold and damp, it is advisable to close the window. When taking care of relatives and friends who have a fever; wear long-sleeves and long pants; make sure to wear a tight-fitting mask and the patient should wear a mask as well. Wear latex gloves when touching patients. The disposable items used by the patient should be sealed and thrown into a trash can, and all the other items need to be washed with hot soapy water.

Translated by Chua BC and edited by Angela

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email